Chapot thrives at Lake Placid Horse Shows

LAKE PLACID — Laura Chapot swept the top two places in the $5,000 High Peaks Resort 1.40m Jumper Class, Wednesday’s featured competition at the 2021 Lake Placid Horse Shows, sponsored by Bainbridge Farms, LLC and Presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC.
Chapot claimed the win on Thornhill Kate and placed second on Calafornia.
One of the premier stops on the nation's hunter-jumper horse show circuit, the 2021 Lake Placid Horse Shows, June 29-July 11, feature more than 100 classes of competition each week awarding more than $600,000 in prize money.
The Lake Placid Horse Show, June 29-July 4, is highlighted by the $100,000 Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix on Sunday, July 4.
The I Love New York Horse Show follows, July 6-11, with the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix presented by Alliant Private Client taking place on Saturday, July 10.
The $15,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby presented by Eastern Hay & Grain and Purina Animal Nutrition will be held on Sunday, July 11.
In Wednesday’s $5,000 High Peaks 1.40m Jumper Class, Chapot turned in two of the 12 clean rides over the Alan Wade-designed course.
She finished the jump-off clean in 31.339 seconds on Thornhill Kate for the win and in 32.655 seconds on Calafornia to place second.
Wednesday also saw Alex Matz ride Jasmijn Van De Renthoeve to the win in the $2,000 Adirondack Life 1.35m Jumper Class.
Matz, who placed fourth in the 1.40m class on Davidson, finished the jump-off clean in 31.997 seconds to top the field.
Chapot turned in a clean jump-off ride in 32.419 seconds on Calmanda 3 to take second while also finishing fourth on Gideon with a time of 32.720.
Third place went to Ilan Bluman who finished in 32.614 seconds on Airline R.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.