Champlain Cougars split twinbill

MORRISVILLE, Vt. — The Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team split a doubleheader Saturday with the Vermont Yetis 16U team.
The Cougars won the opener, 9-0, before dropping the second, 3-1, to the former Vermont Jays baseball program.
Sam Bulson, making his first appearance with the Cougars this summer, needed just 74 pitches in tossing a one-hit shutout in the first game. He struck out five and walked one.
Hunter LaValley and Lucas Deuso led Champlain offensively with two hits each, with LaValley getting a double. Lucas Hemingway and Tyler Guay each doubled, while Andrew VanNatten and Noah Gonyo each added a single.
The Cougars then ran into a tough pitcher in Game 2 as Ben Alekson struck out seven and limited Champlain to four hits. Gonyo went three-for-three, with a RBI, and Hemingway added a single for the Cougars.
Gonyo and LaValley combined for six strikeouts and a five-hitter in a losing cause. Aiden Surprenant and Guay were defensive standouts. Surprenant saved two runs with a sensational diving catch in left field, while Guay was solid behind the plate in catching both games.
"I want to thank our kids for their dedication to playing and working to continue improving," Cougars coach Jeff Norton said. "We had some better at-bats against a quality team and pitcher, and our defense was pretty solid all day.
"I also want to thank the Yetis for hosting us and to give credit to their pitcher, who threw well, in the second game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.