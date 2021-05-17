Cayea wins Airborne sportsman feature

PLATTSBURGH – Chris Cayea aced several late race restarts en route to his first J&S Steel Sportsman victory of the season at Airborne Speedway.
DJ Gonyo and Ryan Shanahan led the field to the initial green flag where Gonyo took the advantage until a lap-4 yellow flag. On the restart, Justin Severance drove around Gonyo to take the lead away. Severance led until the caution flag came out on lap-18, which put Cayea to his outside for the restart.
Cayea’s car hooked up well down the front stretch and through the first two turns and he cleared Severance down the back stretch.
Three more yellow flags occurred between lap-18 and lap-30, each time Cayea was solid on the restarts and held the lead.
The lap-28 restart saw the cars on the inside lane advance, which allowed Nick Heywood to move to second and Shanahan to third. Justin Severance and Lonnie Rivers completed the top five.
Shawn Duquette edged out Joe Daniels for his first win of the season in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Duquette was battling an ill handling car in the final stages of the event, which allowed Daniels to close. On lap-29, Daniels had a run off the second turn where he pulled even with Duquette, but the side by side battle off of the fourth turn resulted in Duquette crossing the line by half a car length.
Jared Blake had a solid evening with a third-place finish, while Zack Daniels and Jim McKiernan finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Blayden Arquette picked up his second win of the season in the Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division. Mark Fewster and Garrett Given completed the podium.
Josh Laporte collected his first checkered flag of the season in the 4-cylinder division. Nate Smart and Jake Fountain completed the top three.
Racing action resumes next weekend for the Renegade Triple 15’s plus Sportsman, Limited Sportsman and 4-Cylinders.
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN (30 LAPS)- CHRIS CAYEA, Nick Heywood, Ryan Shanahan, Justin Severance, Lonnie Rivers, Fire Swamp, Jamy Begor, Travis Bruno, Dylan Rabtoy, Mike Wells, Codie Aubin, Rico Hernandez, Cory Castell, Bucko Branham, Jamie LaFountain, Ricky Thompson, Billy Cook, Bentley Gray, Delbert LeGrow, DJ Gonyo, Tanner Forbes, Delbert LeGrow Jr.
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADES (25 LAPS)- SHAWN DUQUETTE, Joe Daniels, Jared Blake, Zack Daniels, Jim McKiernan, Josh Terry, Jason McClatchie, Tylor Terry, Tyler Irwin, Nathaniel Guay, Travis Stokes, Cam Gadue, Jason Boggett, Tony Salerno, (DNS: Bill Fountain)
FRENNIER MOTORSPORTS (15 LAPS)- BLAYDEN ARQUETTE, Mark Fewster, Garrett Given, Dale Gonyo, Michael Delormier, Matt Leonard, Al Lajoice
4-CYLINDERS (15 LAPS)- JOSH LAPORTE, Nate Smart, Jake Fountain, Caleb Tourville, Tyler Bell, Chuck Mooney, Brendan Lauzon, Matt Parker, Josh Laporte Jr., Josh Blake
