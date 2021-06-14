Cayea scores third win of season

PLATTSBURGH – Chris Cayea powered the outside groove to his third win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman division at Airborne Speedway this past Saturday.
Cayea held off veteran driver John Scarborough on three late race restarts to solidify the victory. Scarborough went on to finish second, while Travis Bruno completed the podium. Nick Heywood made a last lap pass to secure the fourth spot and Bucko Branham completed the top five.
Tylor Terry collected his first checkered flag of the year in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division make-up feature event. Joe Daniels and Zack Daniels completed the top three.
Win number two of the season for Joe Daniels came in the second Renegade feature. Shawn Duquette crossed the line second on his back bumper and Zack Daniels right behind Duquette for third.
Caleb Tourville had his strongest car of the year and it helped him to his first win of 2021 in the Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder division. Josh LaPorte and Josh Blake finished second and third, respectively.
Two features were contested for the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman drivers. Blayden Arquette collected his fourth win of the year and Pete Blaney his first in the second feature of the night.
—
Race Results
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (30 LAPS)- CHRIS CAYEA, John Scarborough, Travis Bruno, Nick Heywood, Bucko Branham, Justin Severance, David Boisclair, Michael Wright, Dylan Rabtoy, DJ Gonyo, Codie Aubin, Jamy Begor, Fire Swamp, Bentley Gray, Tanner Forbes, Rico Hernandez, Mike Wells, Cory Castell, Lonnie Rivers, Ricky Thompson, Mark Fewster, Delbert Legrow, (Connor Cleveland DNS)
TAYLOR RENTAL 4-CYLINDERS (15 LAPS)- CALEB TOURVILLE, Josh LaPorte, Josh Blake, Michael Whalen, Nate Smart, Jake Fountain, Codey Agoney, Josh LaPorte Jr., Mat Parker, Chuck Mooney, Hannah Bordeau, Makaela Goddeau
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS FROM 6/5)- TYLOR TERRY, Joe Daniels, Zack Daniels, Shawn Duquette, Brent Jarvis, Tyler Irwin, Jason McClatchie, Jared Blake, Travis Stokes, Bill Fountain, Cam Gadue, Rolland Guay, Josh Terry, (Jason Boggett DNS)
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- JOE DANIELS, Shawn Duquette, Zack Daniels, Tylor Terry, Brent Jarvis, Tyler Irwin, Rolland Guay, Cam Gadue, Josh Terry, Bill Fountain, Travis Stokes, Jared Blake, Jason McClatchie
CHRIS FRENNIER MOTORSPORTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE (12 LAPS FROM 6/5)- BLAYDEN ARQUETTE, Dale Gonyo, Pete Blaney, Steve Burch
CHRIS FRENNIER MOTORSPORTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE (12 LAPS)- PETE BLANEY, Blayden Arquette, Dale Gonyo, Steve Burch
