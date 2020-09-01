Cards, Miners advance to CVBL finals

PLATTSBURGH — Two Champlain Valley Baseball League semifinal series ended in doubleheader sweeps Sunday.
Both the 4th Ward Cardinals and the Lyon Mountain Miners won their respective series to advance on to the finals.
The championship series is set to begin, Sunday, Sept. 6.
4TH WARD CARDINALS 6
4TH WARD A’S 4
PLATTSBURGH — After trading runs in a close game through the first few innings, a two-run fourth inning put the Cardinals on top of the A’s for good in game one of their semifinals.
Eric Rock pitched the entire game for the Cardinals, throwing six strikeouts, while Stephen Peryea and Zach Rainville each hit a double for the victorious squad.
The A’s’ Carson McKinley allowed 10 hits while pitching before Andrew Kramer replaced him in the sixth inning.
4th Ward Cardinals 6, 4th Ward A’s 4
Cardinals 112 200 0 — 6 10 1
A’s 102 000 1 — 4 5 2
Rock and Rainville. McKinley, Kramer (6) and Mosher. WP- Rock. LP- McKinley. 2B- Claudio (A), Peryea (C), Rainville (C).
4TH WARD CARDINALS 1
4TH WARD A’S 0
PLATTSBURGH — A close pitching duel with only eight hits and one error overall ended in a 1-0 Cardinals victory.
Eric Rock hit a double and Bostyn Duquette had two hits to account for half of the Cardinal offense, while Tom Neale pitched the victory, throwing six of seven innings.
Andrew Kramer pitched the entire game for the A’s, allowing six hits in the loss.
4th Ward Cardinals 1, 4th Ward A’s 0
A’s 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Cardinals 010 000 0 — 1 6 0
Kramer and Marion. Neale, Whalen (7) and Erickson. WP- Neale. LP- Whalen. 2B- Rock (C).
LYON MOUNTAIN MINERS 5
MERON’S EXPOS 4
PLATTSBURGH — In the opening game, Keller Kowalowski’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the 7th inning lifted Lyon Mountain to a 5-4 victory over the Expos.
The Miners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game one with the help of three Meron’s errors.
In the first inning, Cody Peryea reached after getting hit by a pitch and came around to score after Keller Kowalowski reached on a throwing error.
The Miners added to their lead in the top of the third when Logan Matthews doubled to left field before Kaden Kowalowski then reached on an infield single with one out.
Kris Chase brought home Matthews, aided by another Expos infield error, to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
Kaden Kowalowski scored during the same play as another throwing error over the third baseman's head by the Expos made it 3-0 Lyon Mountain.
The Expos battled back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Anthony Harvey, Matt Rivers, Ryan Criss and Robby Knowles all driving in runs in the frame.
That set the stage for the Miners' rally in the top of the seventh inning.
Brett Juntunen led off the rally with a walk. After a strikeout and a flyout, Peryea had a huge eight-pitch at-bat when the Miners were down to their last strike.
After Peryea ended up working out a clutch walk and after another walk to Kaden Kowalowski, Keller Kowalowski greeted veteran pitcher Billy Davis with a ground-ball single through the first-base hole to put the Miners up 5-4.
Robby Knowles led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double but Brett Juntunen retired the next three Expos to secure the win.
Brett Juntunen, in relief of starter Ethan King, got the win for the Miners, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out two batters while walking one in three and a third innings.
Expos starter Kaden Myers pitched six and two thirds innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out eight batters and walking three.
Lyon Mountain Miners 5, Meron’s Expos 4
Miners 102 000 2 — 5 6 1
Expos 000 400 0 — 4 8 3
King, B. Juntunen (3.2) and Ka. Kowalowski, Ke. Kowalowski (5). Myers, Davis (7) and D. Bordeau. WP- B. Juntenen. LP- Myers. 2B- Matthews (L), Perotte (L), Knowles (L).
LYON MOUNTAIN MINERS 8
MERON’S EXPOS 4
PLATTSBURGH — The Lyon Mountain Miners swung the bats well in game two, leading to the series sweep.
The Miners jumped on the Expos early and kept on tacking on runs throughout the contest.
In the first inning, Logan Matthews and Cody Peryea singled before Keller Kowalowski brought home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly.
Kris Chase followed with an RBI-single and the Miners had a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.
In the bottom of the second inning, Matthews launched a solo homer to left-center field to make the Miners lead 3-0.
Meron's battled back to make it a 3-2 game in the third inning with Ryan Criss and Billy Davis singling before Robby Knowles walked to load the bases.
Steve Criss singled to center to drive Davis home to bring and Meron's back into the game.
Lyon Mountain then answered with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Noah Lederman had an RBI-single and Kaden Kowalowski ripped a two-run double to centerfield in the inning as the Miners increased their lead to 6-2 over the Expos.
Meron's scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 6-4 game, but that was as close as they would get.
The Miners sealed the victory and the series sweep as Matthews scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth and Bailey Cross smacked a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Logan Matthews had three hits with a home run for the Miners.
Winning pitcher Bailey Cross hit a home run, and Kaden Kowalowski had two RBI for the victorious squad.
Ryan Criss and Billy Davis led the Expos with two hits each.
Bailey Cross was the winning pitcher for the Miners, surrendering four runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out two while walking two.
Lyon Mountain Miners 8, Meron’s Expos 4
Expos 002 020 0 — 4 8 0
Miners 213 011 X — 8 12 2
Davis and Bell. Cross, Ka. Kowalowski (6) and Ka. Kowalowski, Kel. Kowalowski (6). WP- Cross. LP- Davis. HR- Matthews (L), Cross (L). 2B- Ka. Kowalowski (L), Matthews (L), J. Juntunen (L).
