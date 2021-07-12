Cardinals take two from Rockies

CHAMPLAIN — The 4th Ward Cardinals picked up two wins against the Champlain Rockies, Sunday, in Champlain Valley Baseball League action.

In Game 1, the Cardinals registered a 10-4 win, propelled by two hits apiece from Stephen Peryea and CJ Worley.

Worley drove in a game-high five runs.

Austin Medeiros pitched five innings to collect the pitching victory.

Luis Pepen-Matos powered the Rockies with three base knocks.

Game 2 finished with the Cardinals turning in a 6-1 win.

Peryea pitched all seven innings to grab the complete-game win on the mound.

Joe Tolosky, Medeiros and Conner Burns all had two hits for the Cardinals, and Jace Lacey drove in three runs.

Pepen-Matos pitched a complete game for the Rockies and punched out four batters.

Game 1

4th Ward Cardinals 10, Champlain Rockies 4

4WC 002 440 0 — 10 8 1

CHR 020 200 0 — 4 5 1

Game 2

4th Ward Cardinals 6, Champlain Rockies 1

4WC 210 020 1 — 6 10 1

CHR 010 000 0 — 1 5 2

4TH WARD A'S 4

LYON MOUNTAIN MINERS 3

PLATTSBURGH — Luke Carpenter and Brady Pennington both collected two base knocks to help the A's win in walk-off fashion.

Izaiah Browne picked up the win in relief after taking over for Ryley O'Connell in the sixth.

K. Kowalowski had a team-high three hits for the Miners, and Derek Marshall and Kris Chase both turned in two knocks.

4th Ward A's 4, Lyon Mountain Miners 3

LMM 102 000 0 — 3 10 6

4WA 200 000 2 — 4 6 0

