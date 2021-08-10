LYON MOUTNAIN — The 4th Ward Cardinals are Champlain Valley Baseball League champions, once again.
Postseason Most Valuable Player Joe Tolosky's RBI single plated Stephen Peryea for the lone run in Game 2 as the Cardinals defeated the Lyon Mountain Miners, 1-0, and swept the CVBL championship series, Sunday, after an 8-5 victory in Game 1.
The stage was set for Tolosky after Peryea was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Postseason Most Outstanding Pitcher Jared Duquette threw a complete-game, four-hitter on his way to the win on the bump for the Cardinals.
Bailey Cross was the tough-luck loser for the Miners, going six innings on the mound, allowing only four hits.
"This was a classic Miners-Cardinals grudge match," Champlain Valley Baseball League commissioner Randy Lozier said. "Jared Duquette and Bailey Cross both pitched amazing games. There were several great defensive plays on both sides."
The Cardinals started off the day in Game 1 by loading the bases in the top of the first, and Zach Rainville's two-run single set the tone.
In the top of the third, the Cardinals sandwiched four hits with a walk, with Tolosky and Eric Rock collecting RBIs. Conner Burns scored on a walk, and two Miners' errors to add an insurance run in the fifth. Peryea finished with two hits in the opener, while Derek Marshall produced 3 RBIs for the Miners.
Ryan Whalen and winning pitcher Ian McCasland combined for a seven-hitter in the opener. Sean Crowley took the loss.
The Miners won the regular season league title with only two losses heading into the playoffs.
"Tip your cap to Lyon Mountain, their team leaders and outstanding grounds crew," Lozier said. "They had the Big Ball Diamond in stellar condition on Championship Day. Outstanding baseball on a beautiful Sunday in Lyon Mountain capped off the 50th anniversary of the Champlain Valley Baseball League."
This marks the fourth consecutive championship by the Cardinals over the Miners.
