Cardinals, Rockies, Miners, Lightning advance to CVBL semifinals

BEEKMANTOWN — The Champlain Rockies advanced to the Champlain Valley Baseball League semifinals with a 6-5 defeat of the Meron's/Criss Consulting Expos, Sunday.
Marcus Lefebvre recorded a game-high three hits and three RBIs to power the winners, while DJ Barber picked up the complete-game win with four strikeouts.
Robby Knowles and Dom Bordeau both had two hits for the Expos, and Shane Perrotte drove in two runs.
Knowles went the distance on the mound for the Expos and took the loss.
In other quarterfinal games, the 4th Ward Cardinals defeated Jenn's Smoking Hot Border Bandits, 13-4, the Adirondack Lightning topped the 4th Ward A's, 4-0, and the Lyon Mountain Miners beat North Country Auto Glass & Trim, 14-1. Further results of these games were not made available to the Press-Republican.
The league semifinals will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, and both semifinals will be best-of-three series.
The Miners host the Lightning at Big Ball Diamond, and the Rockies will travel to play the Cardinals at Lefty Wilson Field.
