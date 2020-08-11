Cardinals, Expos split CVBL twinbill; A's toss combined no-no

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward Cardinals and Meron's Expos both got the best of each other once in a Champlain Valley Baseball League twinbill Sunday at Lefty Wilson Field.
—
GAME 1
CARDINALS 8
EXPOS 4
The 4th Ward Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the Meron's Expos in the first game of their twinbill and never looked back on their way to an 8-4 win in game one.
The Cardinals scored the five runs on an RBI single by Joe Tolosky, a two-run single by Tom Neale and a two-run single by Bostyn Duquette in the first inning.
Ryan Whalen took the win on the bump for the Cardinals. He went five innings, allowing two runs on nine hits, striking out seven and walking one. Eric Rock threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen to earn the save for the Cardinals.
Southpaw Ben Norcross took the loss for the Expos. He allowed nine hits and seven runs over four innings.
Bostyn Duquette led the 4th Ward with a three-for-four performance at the plate for the winners. Tom Neale, Stephen Peryea, Jr. and CJ Worley each chipped in with two hits apiece for the Cardinals. Peryea smacked two doubles for the defending champions.
Robby Knowles led the Expos with three hits, including a double. Ryan Criss had two hits, with a double. Shane Perrotte and Ryan Barcomb added two hits, while Billy Davis chipped in with two RBI. The Expos hurt their chances as they left 13 men on base in the setback.
—
Game 1
Fourth Ward Cardinals 8, Meron's Expos 4
Cardinals 500 210 0 — 8 12 2
Expos 000 021 1 — 4 12 0
Whalen, Rock (6), and Erickson. Norcross, Br. Gautreau (5), and Bell. WP- Whalen. LP- Norcross. SV- Rock. 2B- Peryea (C), R. Criss (E), Knowles (E).
GAME 2
EXPOS 4
CARDINALS 0
Billy Davis threw a shutout to lead the Expos past the Cardinals, 4-0, in game two.
Davis and Cardinals' veteran hurler Tom Neale hooked up in a good, old-fashioned pitchers duel through five-and-a-half innings.
The Expos broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a four-run outburst.
Ryan Barcomb led off the inning with a double. Eric Rock relieved Neale and promptly induced a pop-out and a groundout.
After Davis reached with a walk, Jeff Norton brought home two runs on a tough hop to the third baseman for the game's first runs.
Mike Bordeau then reached on an error scoring another run, and Steve Criss delivered a bad-hop single for the fourth run of the inning for the Expos.
Davis allowed just three hits, striking out two and walking one Cardinal batter on 85 pitches.
Neale, the CVBL's all-time win's leader, took the loss for the Cardinals. He surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Mike Bordeau, Robby Knowles and Barcomb laced doubles for Meron's (5-3).
Ryan Whalen, Connor Burns and Kyle Erickson had the only hits for the 4th Ward (5-1).
—
Expos 4, Cardinals 0
Cardinals 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Expos 000 004 X — 4 5 0
Neale, Rock (6), and Erickson. Davis and Bell. WP- Davis. LP- Neale. 2B- Barcomb (E), M. Bordeau (E), Knowles (E).
MINERS, ROCKIES SPLIT
GAME 1
LYON MOUNTAIN MINERS 7
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 6
The Miners held on after losing their lead late and went on to beat the Rockies in extras.
Six errors from Champlain certainly did not help its case in an effort to complete the comeback.
The Rockies took the lead with four runs in the sixth inning before the Miners tied the game in the seventh to force extras in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kaden Kowalowski's double and Logan Mathews’ two singles led the Miners offense in the win.
—
Lyon Mountain 7, Champlain 6
Miners 230 000 11 — 7 6 2
Rockies 011 004 00 — 6 4 6
B. Juntunen, Ka. Kowalowski(3), Matthews (7) and Ke. Kowalowski. Lafountain and Lefebvre. WP- Matthews. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Ka. Kowalowski (M).
CHAMPLAIN 7
LYON MOUNTAIN 2
CHAMPLAIN — The Rockies recovered to win in their second game against the Miners.
Lyon Mountain opened with two runs in the first inning, but five errors by the Miners helped the Champlain comeback effort.
Marcus Lefebvre hit a single and a double and Adam Goldfarb notched two doubles for the Rockies in the win while DJ Barber pitched six scoreless innings.
Kaden Kowalowski and Logan Matthews each hit a triple in the loss.
—
Champlain Rockies 7, Lyon Mountain Miners 2
Miners 200 000 0 — 2 8 5
Rockies 201 400 0 — 7 6 0
Cunningham, Cross (4) and Kaden Kowaloski. DJ Barber and Rabideau, McDonough (3). WP- Barber. LP- Cross. 2B- Lefebvre (R), Goldfarb (2) (R). 3B- Chase (M), Ka. Kowaloski (M), Matthews (M).
A'S SWEEP CUBS
GAME 1
4TH WARD A'S 13
SARANAC 0 (5)
Brantley Marion and Eric Weeks combined on a five-inning no-hitter to lead the A’s over the Cubs.
Brady Pennington led the A’s on offense with a three-for-four performance, while Luke Carpenter and Ryan Mascarenas chipped in with two hits each.
—
4th Ward A's 13, Saranac 0 (5)
A's 430 60 — 13 12 0
Cubs 000 00 — 0 0 5
Marion, Weeks (4) and Carpenter, Suriel (4). Rasco, Tedford (3), Zappala (5) and Herzog. WP- Marion. LP- Rasco.
GAME 2
4TH WARD A'S 12
SARANAC 0
Kamm Cassidy pitched another gem for the Athletics in the second game as he fired a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Andrew Kramer, Carson McKinley and Brady Pennington paced the offense for 4th Ward with two hits each with McKinley driving in three runs.
Andrew Tedford, Austin Medeiros and Travis Rasco had the only hits on the day for Saranac.
—
4th Ward A's 12, Saranac 0
A's 100 510 5 — 12 11 1
Cubs 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Cassidy, Doorey (7) and Carpenter, Suriel (7). Medeiros and Tedford. WP- Cassidy. LP- Medeiros. 2B- Pennington (A), Claudio (A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.