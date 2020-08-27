Cardinals advance to CVBL semifinals

PLATTSBURGH — The Fourth Ward Cardinals are moving on.
With a 10-1 rout of the Champlain Rockies, the Cardinals won a win-or-go-home Game 3 of a Champlain Valley Baseball League quarterfinal series Wednesday at Lefty Wilson Field.
Ryan Whalen tossed a complete game, allowing one run on six hits and five walks while fanning seven batters.
"Ryan Whalen pitched a commanding game and did a job," said Kyle Erickson of the Cardinals. "Good ending to a good a series."
The Cardinals took control with a six-run fifth inning that ballooned a three-run lead to nine.
The Rockies took the lead in the first inning with one run but then trailed the rest of the game.
Marcus Lefebvre recorded two hits for Champlain, and AJ Gordon struck out three batters on the mound for the Rockies.
The Cardinals will now play the Fourth Ward A's in the CVBL semifinals, which begin noon Sunday at Lefty Wilson Field.
Fourth Ward 10, Champlain 1
Champlain 100 000 0 — 1 6 3
Fourth Ward 210 160 X — 10 7 5
Gordon, Lafountain (6) and Welch. Whalen and Erickson.
