Caligiore records pair of top 5 results in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. – Aimee Caligiore of Lake Placid fired rounds of 71-72 recently to claim a pair of top five results at the Hartford Women’s Open golf championship.
Her three-over par 143 total posted at the Hartford, Conn., city-owned Goodwin Park and Keney Park courses saw her finish tied for third low professional and tied for fifth overall.
The former Lake Placid Blue Bomber and St. Lawrence University All-America has returned to tournament golf after healing an elbow injury and waiting out the coronavirus pandemic that shut down competition for four months.
Caligiore, sponsored by Rock Bottom Golf, Team Worldwide and the Whiteface Club and Resort, hit 15 greens in regulation in her opening round on Saturday and added 12 more in the finale on a hot, sunny weekend that saw temperatures rise to 90 degrees.
She saved par on three of six opportunities at Keney Park. Caligiore played both days with overall winner Angela Garvin, of suburban Hartford. The University of Maryland player recorded three under par 137.
On day one at Goodwin Park, Caligiore stood at one under par through 14 holes before a pair of late bogeys led to 71. Her second round at Keney Park was highlighted by four birdies, which included a near eagle hole out on the 491-yard par five 10th hole from 38 yards, a two-putt birdie on the drivable par four 12th, and another two-putt birdie on the 467-yard par five 14th.
After a few days at home in Lake Placid this week, the 30-year-old will return to Orlando where she resides, practices and works as a member of the staff at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.