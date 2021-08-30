Bruno wins Sportsman feature; Guay lands first career Renegade victory

PLATTSBURGH — Travis Bruno collected his first win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman 30-lap green to checkers feature event on Saturday at Airborne Speedway.
Bruno took the lead away from Dylan Rabtoy on lap-17, when the two were racing behind a lapped car, and Bruno was able to get a better run on the bottom of turns three and four. After clearing Rabtoy and the lapped car, Bruno took his number 33R machine the the outside groove to sail to victory.
Justin Severance was the big mover in the event, as he was hooked up on the inside line, charging from the 12th starting spot and finishing second. Rabtoy settled for third, while David Boisclair and Nick Heywood completed the top five.
Boisclair also collected the victory in the Lake City fire Equipment four-lap Sportsman dash.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division also had a green to checkers run, with Northeastern Clinton Central School student, Nathaniel Guay collecting his first career win in the division.
Guay worked his way around Travis Stokes on the inside of turn two to take the lead and never look back. Stokes was the apparent second-place finisher, but failed post-race technical inspection. Jason McClatchie was placed second, with Tylor Terry receiving credit for third. Zack Daniels and Shawn Duquette completed the top five.
McClatchie collected the victory in the Lake City Fire Equipment four-lap Renegade dash.
Jake Fountain picked up his fourth Taylor Rental Four-Cylinder victory of the season. Josh LaPorte, Nate Smart, Bill Doner and Caleb Tourville completed the top five.
Al Lajoice pulled into victory lane in the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division. Pete Blaney and Dale Gonyo completed the podium.
There were 215 children who attended the “Backpack Giveaway” and each received a backpack with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
In total, 275 backpacks were collected from racers, crews, fans, sponsors and staff. The remaining backpacks and supplies will be donated to local schools. Airborne Speedway management would like to thank Billie Jo Branham for leading and organizing the event and all of those who participated.
J&S Steel Sportsman Results
1. Travis Bruno; 2. Justin Severance; 3. Dylan Rabtoy; 4. David Boisclair; 5. Nick Heywood; 6. Tanner Forbes; 7. Delbert LeGrow; 8. Codie Aubin; 9. Chris Cayea; 10. Lonnie Rivers; 11. Jamy Begor; 12. DJ Gonyo; 13. Fire Swamp; 14. Chris Frennier; 15. Mike Wells; 16. Bentley Gray; 17. Matt Leonard; 18. Michael Wright; DNS: Bucko Branham, Brian McGinley.
Hartson Total Opening Renegades
1. Nathaniel Guay; 2. Jason Mcclatchie; 3. Tylor Terry; 4. Zack Daniels; 5. Shawn Duquette; 6. Richie Turner; 7. Joe Daniels; 8. Josh Terry; 9. Cam Gadue; 10. Jared Blake; 11. Tyler Irwin; 12. Jason Bogett; 13. Jason Lashway; DQ: Travis Stokes.
Taylor Rental 4-Cylinders
1. Jake Fountain; 2. Josh LaPorte; 3. Nate Smart; 4. Bill Doner; 5. Caleb Tourville; 6. Chuck Mooney; 7. Mat Parker; 8. Curtis LaGrave Jr.; 9. Codey Agoney; 10. Matt LaValley; 11. Nick Harnden; 12. Makaela Goddeau; 13. John Bradley; 14. Josh Blake; 15. Robert Fletcher; 16. Hannah Bordeau; 17. Shawn Moquin.
Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman
1. Al Lajoice; 2. Pete Blaney; 3. Dale Gonyo; 4. Jonathan Toohill.
