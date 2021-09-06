Branham wins Sportsman Feature, track champions crowned

PLATTSBURGH – “The Professor” Bucko Branham collected his first win of the year in the 50-lap season finale for the J&S Steel Sportsman division at Airborne Speedway.
Branham made a three-wide pass on a mid-race restart and never looked back.
Travis Bruno was the driver that fans kept their eye on, as he was running the extreme outside line, turning the fastest lap times of the field in the closing laps. In addition, Bruno’s charge to the second spot solidified the 2021 Sportsman Track Championship.
Lonnie Rivers completed the podium, while Jamy Begor and Michael Wright completed the top five.
Nathaniel Guay won for the second week in a row in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Guay made the winning pass as he was able to diamond the corner and set sail down the backstretch. Zack Daniels finished in the second position and claimed the track champion title after entering the event tied with Tylor Terry, who dealt with bad luck much of the night. Shawn Duquette finished in the third spot, while Josh Terry and Joe Daniels finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Codey Agoney collected his first win of the season in the Taylor Rental Four-Cylinder feature. Josh LaPorte charged to the second position late in the race, and ended his championship bid just two points shy. Mat Parker, Bill Doner and Jake Fountain finished in positions three through five.
Nate Smart finished in the sixth spot, which was good enough to get him the division’s track champion title.
Pete Blaney scored his second Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman win of the season. Cameron Reif and Jon Toohill finished second and third.
