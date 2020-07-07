PLATTSBURGH — There were youngsters roaming the diamond at Hector Duquette Field Monday.

Plattsburgh Little League began its tryouts with sessions for 12-year-old players as well as 11-year-old players in separate sessions.

Tryouts for 9-year-olds (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and 10-year-olds (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.) will be held today back at Hector Duquette Field.

Sports such as baseball, which is deemed "low-risk", as well as "moderate-risk" sports were given the OK to begin games July 6.

League officials hope to have the season get underway next week.

 

