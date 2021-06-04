MORRISONVILLE — For the second consecutive year, the Plattsburgh Women's Slow Pitch Softball League held a special game to honor a special woman, Friday.
The "Battle of the Captains" made its return for 2021 and featured captains from the many teams within the league to go up against various co-captains.
The game is in honor of Mary Fry, a dear friend of the league who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.
Fry was known in the community for generosity and courage, and the league has decided to carry on her spirit to fight by purchasing an award to be given to one woman of the league each season.
This year's recipient was Lori Rivers.
Each team in the league nominated one woman for the award, which league officials hope continues to demonstrate the value of friendship, team, family and support within the league.
There were plenty of smiles, laughs and offense at this year's matchup at American Legion Post 1619.
