MORRISONVILLE — The game of the local women's softball fun league, Friday, was a special one as it was a "Battle of the Captains", which featured the captains of the 15 teams within the league against various co-captains to raise money to purchase an award in honor of Mary Fry, a dear friend of the league who lost her battle with cancer last year.
Fry was known in the community for generosity and courage, and the league has decided to carry on her spirit to fight by purchasing an award to be given to one woman of the league each season.
Each team will be nominating one woman and will express why she would be a great candidate for the award.
The award is one factor league officials hope demonstrates the value of friendship, team, family and support within the league.
