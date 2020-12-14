LAKE PLACID — Codie Bascue (Whitehall) teamed up with Blaine McConnell (Tacoma, Wash.), Carlo Valdes (Newport Beach, Calif.) and Kyle Wilcox (Tampa, Fla.) Monday to win his third of four men’s bobsled team selection races.
“To say it’s been a challenging start to the season is an understatement,” said USA Bobsled Head Coach Mike Kohn. “I appreciate the tenacity this team has shown, and we’re grateful that we were able to get four races in. There are a lot of people behind the scenes that helped make this happen, and we’re incredibly grateful for every single person that contributed to getting our athletes on ice.”
Bascue swept the two-man races before the Thanksgiving break, and won one of two four-man races to secure his spot on the national team.
His powerhouse crew of McConnell, Valdes and Wilcox pushed him to the fastest start time of 5.06 seconds in both heats.
Bascue steered the team to the finish in 55.28 and 55.55 seconds to win by over half a second with a combined time of 1:50.83.
Hunter Church (Cadyville) was Sunday's winner, but he and his team of Josh Williamson (Lake Mary, Fla.), Adrian Adams (Reidsville, N.C.) and Kris Horn (Pembroke, Mass.) were disqualified Monday. Team selection races follow the rules of a sanctioned International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation competition, and Church’s equipment was outside the threshold of the rules.
Geoff Gadbois (Milton, Vt.), Gage Smith (Whitefish, Mont.), Boone Niederhofer (San Antonio, Texas) and Nic Taylor (Hayward, Calif.) finished second with a two-run total of 1:51.43. The crew clocked start times of 5.19 and 5.21 seconds for runs of 55.51 and 55.92 seconds, respectively.
Frank Del Duca (Bethel, Maine), Chris Avery (San Diego, Calif.), Chris Kinney (Stockbridge, Ga.) and Dakota Lynch (Boise, Idaho) crossed the finish line with an aggregate time of 1:51.99 to finish third. The team posted starts of 5.18 and 5.23 seconds, and downtimes of 55.92 and 56.07 seconds.
Tyler Hickey (Geneva, Ill.), Chris Walsh (Pittsboro, N.C.), Jamil Muhammad Ray (Charlotte, N.C.) and Charlie Volker (Fairhaven, N.J.) finished fourth with a total time of 1:52.86.
