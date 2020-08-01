AW NUTS!: Second-seeded Giroux's falls victim to Plattsburgh rally

CHAZY — The third-seeded Plattsburgh Nuts, who are playing their first season in the North Country Men's Soccer League, are headed to the championship game.
The Nuts, thanks to a penalty-kick goal from Blake Liberi with just under 12 minutes left in the second half, took home a 3-2 win over second-seeded Giroux's in a semifinal, Friday, at Chazy Recreation Park.
Liberi's goal capped off a dramatic rally for Plattsburgh, which started when Giroux's established a 2-0 lead near the midway mark of the first half.
Joel Morris opened scoring for Giroux's near the 20-minute mark of the first half, and Hassan Adam upped Giroux's lead to 2-0 about seven minutes later.
The Nuts stayed within striking distance when Romell Lewin scored on a penalty kick with a bit over 10 minutes to go before halftime.
Plattsburgh tied the match after Niko Hart found the back of the net with 19:26 left in regulation.
Dawson Pellerin turned away four shots for the Nuts, and Giroux's keeper TJ Weeden made five stops.
Plattsburgh awaits the winner of the other league semifinal, which features top-seeded Chazy Orchards against 4th Ward F.C. at 6:30 p.m. Monday back at Chazy Recreation Park.
The championship match will be played Thursday.
—
Plattsburgh Nuts 3, Giroux's 2
Plattsburgh 1 2 — 3
Giroux's 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, G, Morris (Adam), 19:45. 2, G, Adam (Morris), 27:34. 3, PN, Lewin (PK), 34:44.
Second half- 4, PN, Hart, 25:34. 5, PN, Liberi (PK), 33:21.
Shots- Plattsburgh 8, Giroux's 6
Saves- Weeden, G, 5. Pellerin, PN, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.