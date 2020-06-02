AuSable Forks Fast Pitch Softball Tournament canceled

AUSABLE FORKS — The 58th annual AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament scheduled for July 10-12 has been reluctantly canceled.
Tournament spokesperson Randy Douglas said the tournament committee made the decision last week and that all the teams that planned on attending have been notified.
“With the uncertainty of how we could possibly pull off a safe environment for the players, fans, umpires, all of AuSable Forks and surrounding communities in these difficult times led to our decision," tournament director Adam Coolidge, now in his third year at the helm, said.
“This is a huge blow to the North Country economy and especially for our AuSable Forks businesses," Douglas, a former Town of Jay Supervisor who now works in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration said.
“This tournament brings, yearly, some of the best fast-pitch players in the world including from many parts of Canada, New Zealand and Australia, along with many players from all over the United States.
"These players and fans plan their vacations around this ISC qualifier and consider the atmosphere a classic festival."
Coolidge announced next year's tournament will take place July 9-11.
Tournament officials had planned on honoring long time tournament director Tom O’Neill who passed away May 21 with a moment of silence at this year's event, however, unfortunately, that will now take place at next year's tournament.
"We are extremely sorry to the thousands of North Country fans who just love this event, but we know we made the right decision for public safety," Coolidge said.
