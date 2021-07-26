Aubin collects first dirt checkered flag at Airborne

PLATTSBURGH – Codie Aubin collected his first career victory on the dirt at Airborne Speedway in the J&S Steel Sportsman feature event Saturday.
Aubin held off late race challenges from veteran driver Bucko Branham and Justin Severance en route to his victory.
Severance and Branham finished second and third, respectively. DJ Gonyo and Michael Wright completed the top five.
Zack Daniels was in a league of his own in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Daniels was running an extreme high line around the speedway, a line that no one else in the division attempted to run. Daniels picked up his third win of the year in the feature event and was the winner of the Renegade Showdown, good for a bonus $200.
Tylor Terry, Shawn Duquette, Joe Daniels and Josh Terry completed the top five for the Renegade feature.
Steve Bushey won for the first time in the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division. Jason Bonnett and Matt Leonard completed the podium.
Nate Smart and Josh LaPorte picked up victories in the Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder division.
Airborne Speedway pauses for a weekend, as the Clinton County Fair is up and running Tuesday through Sunday. Stop by and check out some of the race cars that will be on display throughout the week. Racing action will resume on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Sportsman Results
1. Codie Aubin; 2. Justin Severance; 3. Bucko Branham; 4. DJ Gonyo; 5. Michael Wright; 6. Lonnie Rivers; 7. Travis Bruno; 8. Chris Cayea; 9. Tanner Forbes; 10. Nick Heywood; 11. Dylan Rabtoy; 12. Mike Wells; 13. Mark Fewster; 14. John Scarborough; 15. David Boisclair; 16. Rico Hernandez; 17. Jamy Begor; DNS: Delbert Legrow.
Renegade Results
1. Zack Daniels; 2. Tylor Terry; 3. Shawn Duquette; 4. Joe Daniels; 5. Josh Terry; 6. Jason McClatchie; 7. Cam Gadue; 8. Tyler Irwin; 9. Jared Blake; 10. Nathaniel Guay; 11. Jason Bogett; 12. Travis Stokes.
Limited Sportsman Results
1. Steve Bushey; 2. Jason Bonnett; 3. Matt Leonard; 4. Cory Lozier; 5. Dale Gonyo; DNS:Pete Blaney, Kobe Hernandez.
4-Cylinder Make-Up Results
1. Nate Smart; 2. Dave Demore; 3. Josh LaPorte; 4. Michael Daniels; 5. Caleb Tourville; 6. Mat Parker; 7. Codey Agoney; 8. Chuck Mooney; 9. Bill Doner; 10. Jake Fountain; 11. John Bradley; 12. Hannah Bordeau; 13. Josh Blake; 14. Makaela Goddeau; 15. Josh LaPorte Jr.; 16. Raelyn Poulin.
4-Cylinder Results
1. Josh LaPorte; 2. Jake Fountain; 3. Nate Smart; 4. Codey Agoney; 5. Dave Demore; 6. Bill Doner; 7. Josh LaPorte Jr.; 8. Michael Daniels; 9. Caleb Tourville; 10. Chuck Mooney; 11. Mat Parker; 12. Hannah Bordeau; 13. Makaela Goddeau; 14. Nick Harnden; 15. John Bradley; DNS: Josh Blake, Raelyn Poulin.
