A's too much for Border Bandits

PLATTSBURGH — After three scoreless innings, the 4th Ward A's began to take control.
Two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth did the trick as the A's took down Jenn's Smokin' Hot Border Bandits, 5-1, Tuesday in Champlain Valley Baseball League play.
Izaiah Browne pitched a complete game and finished just shy of a shutout as the Border Bandits scratched across one run in the seventh.
Zach Miner had a double and single and finished with a team-high two hits for 4th Ward, and E. Weeks drove in two runs.
Noah Gonyo and Brayden LaValley both hit two singles apiece, and Gonyo drove in Sam Bulson for the Border Bandits' lone run.
—
4th Ward A's 5, Jenn's Smokin' Hot Border Bandits 1
JNSM 000 000 1 — 1 7 3
4WA 000 212 X — 5 8 1
Gonyo and Labarge. Browne and Carpenter. 2B- Suriel (4W), Kramer (4W), Miner (4W).
