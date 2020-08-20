A's snag CVBL regular season title

CHAMPLAIN — The Fourth Ward A's secured the top spot in the Champlain Valley Baseball League playoffs with a 7-5 defeat of the Champlain Rockies, Tuesday.
The Rockies got out to a fast start when Nathan Welch belted a two-run homer in the first inning before one more run was added before the end of the frame.
But the A's mounted a comeback.
Fourth Ward's offense was propelled by three hits from John LaPorte and two apiece from Brady Doorey and Andrew Kramer.
Kramer ended up with the pitching win.
Behind 3-0 in the second, a two-run single from Doorey cut the A's deficit to one, and in the following frame, an error and a Bryan Claudio sacrifice fly and gave Fourth Ward the lead.
An RBI double from Welch in the third followed by a run-scoring error in the fourth helped the Rockies even the game at 5-all.
A bloop single by LaPorte in the seventh scored Carson McKinley and gave the A's the lead for good, and an RBI double from Claudio provided an insurance run.
"It was a great baseball game with a lot of passion from both sides," Champlain's Marcus Lefebvre said. "The game (came) down to the seventh inning, and they were able to have clutch hits and pitching to seal the title."
DJ Barber ended up pitching six innings and allowing no earned runs for the Rockies.
If Champlain had won the game, it would have played the Meron's Expos for the top seed.
"The A's earned it," Lefebvre said. "They made the plays defensively and came through when it mattered."
—
Fourth Ward A's 7, Champlain Rockies 5
A's 023 000 2 — 7 9 3
Rockies 301 100 0 — 5 7 3
Browne, Doorey (2), Kramer (4) and Marion. Barber, Gordon (7) and McDonough. WP- Kramer. LP- Gordon. 2B- Kramer (A), Claudio (A), Welch (C). HR- Welch (C).
CARDINALS 8
SMOKIN HOTS 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Fourth Ward Cardinals' offense was clicking in their win over Mooers.
Eric Rock, Zach Rainville and Alex Follmer all collected two hits for the Cardinals, and Rock also starred on the mound with the pitching win.
Rock fanned 10 batters in five innings of work, before Wyatt Premore and McCasland helped close out the pitching duties.
Kayden Guerin scattered nine hits and eight runs over six innings of work, striking out four and walking three on the mound for Mooers.
—
Fourth Ward Cardinals 8, Mooers Smokin Hots 2
Mooers 000 000 2 — 2 1 2
Fourth Ward 010 403 X — 8 9 0
Guerin and LaBarge. Rock, Premore (6), McCasland (7) and Erickson. WP- Rock. LP- Guerin. 2B- McCasland (C), LaBarge (SH).
