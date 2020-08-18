A's, Rockies, Expos sweep CVBL twinbills

PLATTSBURGH — Another week of Champlain Valley Baseball League action is in the books.
Only a bit of the regular season is left, and playoffs are near.
The Fourth Ward A's, Champlain Rockies and Meron's Expos all swept weekend doubleheaders.
A'S 12, CARDINALS 2
A'S 5, CARDINALS 4
The Fourth Ward A's got the better of the Fourth Ward Cardinals on two separate occasions.
The A's were off and running in the third frame of Game 1 with four runs and then added on four more in each the fifth and sixth frames.
Izaiah Browne had three hits, including a double for the A's, while Carson McKinley, Brady Pennington, John LaPorte and Brady Doorey all registered two hits in the high-powered output from the A's.
McKinley went the distance on the mound, striking out four and allowing two runs on six hits and two walks.
Joe Tolosky smacked two singles for the Cardinals, and Stephen Peryea blasted a homer.
Game 2 was much closer but still went in the A's favor.
A lone run in the seventh broke a 4-all stalemate and sent the A's over the Cardinals.
McKinley and LaPorte both registered two hits in this one for the A's, and Andrew Kramer got the pitching win in relief.
A's starting pitcher Brantley Marion went four innings and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Kramer came on and shut things down, giving up just one hit in three innings.
Bostyn Duquette, Peryea and Tolosky all had doubles for the Cardinals.
—
Game 1
A's 12, Cardinals 2
A's 004 044 0 — 12 15 1
Cards 000 011 0 — 2 6 5
McKinley and Mosher. Whalen, Peryea (4) and Burns. WP- McKinley. LP- Whalen. 2B- Whalen (C), Browne (A), McKinley (A), LaPorte (A). HR- Peryea (C).
Game 2
A's 5, Cardinals 4
A's 004 000 1 — 5 7 0
Cards 103 000 0 — 4 4 0
Marion, Kramer (5) and Mascarenas, Marion (5). Neale, Duquette (6) and Erickson. WP- Kramer. LP- Duquette. 2B- Duquette (C), Peryea (C), Tolosky (C), McKinley (A), Pennington (A), LaPorte (A) 2.
CHAMPLAIN 13, MOOERS 3
CHAMPLAIN 12, MOOERS 9
The Rockies had their bats working early and often throughout their twinbill against the Border Bandits.
In Game 1, Marcus Lefebvre was the star of the show with four singles, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Kevin Sousa (3) and Liam McDonough (2) combined for five more base knocks.
McDonough also brought home two runs at the plate.
After allowing three runs to Mooers in the first, Alex Lafountain dug deep and tossed five scoreless frames and allowed just four hits.
Dalton Castine was responsible for one of the Border Bandits' four hits with a double.
In the second game, Mooers rallied late, but Champlain stood tall.
Nathan Welch led the Rockies' lineup with three hits, while Lefebvre chipped in with a single and double.
AJ Gordon fanned nine batters for Champlain to collect the win on the mound.
Kaleb LaBarge finished with a single and double for the Border Bandits.
Mooers was down 12-3 entering the sixth and scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh to make the game much closer.
—
Champlain 13, Mooers 3
Mooers 300 000 — 3 4 2
Champlain 230 404 — 13 12 7
B. LaValley, H. LaValley and LaBarge. Lafountain and Welch. WP- Lafountain. LP- B. LaValley. 2B- Castine (C).
Champlain 12, Mooers 9
Mooers 021 003 3 — 9 4 0
Champlain 006 240 X — 12 9 3
Gordon, Sousa (6), Bosley (7) and McDonough. Vassar, LaBarge (6) and LaValley. WP- Gordon. LP- Vassar. 2B- LaBarge (M), Lefebvre (C), Bosley (C).
MERON'S 5, ADIRONDACK 0
MERON'S 7, ADIRONDACK 0
Matt Rivers and Billy Davis pitched shutouts to lead the Expos (7-3) to the doubleheader sweep over the Adirondack Lightning.
Davis led the Expos to victory in Game 1 as he pitched seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out 10 and walking one.
Matt Marlow pitched well in defeat for the Lightning (2-8). He allowed six hits and just one earned run over six innings, striking out nine.
Jeff Norton led the Expos with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Ryan Barcomb laced a two-run single for the winners.
Alex Burnett had both hits for Adirondack.
Rivers scattered nine hits to lead the Expos to the shutout in Game 2.
He went seven innings, striking out four and walking zero, throwing just 77 pitches.
Russell Gallo took the loss for the Lightning. He allowed 10 hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out seven.
Shane Perrotte, Dominick Bordeau and Robby Knowles all had two hits apiece to pace Meron’s offensively.
Burnett once again led the Lightning with three hits, including a double. Gallo chipped in with two base knocks while Kieran Gibson hit a double.
—
Expos 5, Lightning 0.
Meron's 5, Adirondack 0
Adirondack 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Expos 410 000 X — 5 6 1
Marlow and Gibson. Davis and Bell. WP- Davis. LP- Marlow. 2B- Norton (E).
Meron's 7, Adirondack 0
Lightning 000 000 0 — 0 9 2
Expos 142 000 X — 7 10 1
Gallo and Gibson. Rivers and D. Bordeau. WP- Rivers. LP- Gallo. 2B- Burnett (L), Gibson (L).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.