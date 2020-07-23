A's rally to draw even against Expos

PLATTSBURGH — John LaPorte and Izaiah Browne laced back-to-back two-out run-scoring singles in the bottom of the seventh as the 4th Ward A's battled to a 5-5 tie with the Meron's Expos in Champlain Valley Baseball League action at South Acres Wednesday night.
The game was suspended following the completion of the seventh inning due to darkness and may be resumed when the teams meet later this season.
Trailing 7-5, Andrew Kramer walked with one out in the last of the seventh for the A's. Following another fly out, Zach Bingel singled and then LaPorte singled to left in the his first-ever CVBL at-bat to score Kramer.
Matt Rivers relieved Meron's starter Ben Norcross and was greeted by a single to center by Browne that scored Bingel with the tying run. Brady Doorey followed with a walk to load the bases and then Kamm Cassidy laced a line drive to Expos third baseman Mike Bordeau to end the inning.
The Expos took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning, on an RBI double from Ryan Criss and Anthony Harvey added a sacrifice fly. Meron's added an insurance run in the seventh, when Shane Perrotte singled and ended up scoring after two errors.
The A's jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third inning.
Brady Pennington doubled and Bingel reached on an infield single. Pennington later scored on a wild pitch. Browne worked a walk, and after a wild pitch, he and Bingel scored on a two-run single from Doorey.
The Expos took a 1-0 lead three batters into the contest. Rivers walked, Perrotte singled and Bordeau drove in Rivers with a double to left.
Norcross worked 6 2/3 innings for the Expos, allowing seven hits, five runs and striking out six. Cassidy started for the A's going 5 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, four runs and striking out six.
Perrotte went 3-4 for the Expos, while Criss and Ryan Barcomb both had two hits. Pennington, Bingel and Doorey all had two hits for the A's.
OTHER SCORES
The Adirondack Lightning and Champlain Rockies were tied at 5-all at the end of the seventh inning when play was suspended due to darkness.
