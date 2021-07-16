LAKE PLACID — The 4th Ward A's scored one run in the top of the seventh, and that proved to be the difference in their 7-6 win against the Adirondack Lightning in Champlain Valley Baseball League play.
Luke Carpenter and Brady Pennington both recorded two hits for the A's, and Zach Miner and Izaiah Brown both added knocks.
Miner (3), Carpenter (2) and Browne (2) combined for 4th Ward's seven runs.
The A's rallied from 2-0 and 6-3 deficits thanks to three runs in the third and three more in the sixth.
Browne was the winning pitcher.
Russell Gallo scored a team-high two runs for the Lightning, and B. Miller recorded two hits, drove in two runs and scored once.
—
4th Ward A's 7, Adirondack Lightning 6
4WA 003 030 1 — 7 6 1
ADK 022 200 0 — 6 4 2
Miner, Browne (4) and Carpenter. Miller, Cousen (5) and Hayes, Gallo. WP- Browne. LP- Cousen. 3B- Carpenter (4WA), Miller (ADK).
CRISS CONSULTING/MERON'S EXPOS 13
NORTH COUNTRY AUTO GLASS CUBS 1
PLATTSBURGH — Colin Golden was sharp in his four innings of work for the Expos, allowing just one hit en route to the pitching victory.
Dominick Bordeau and Golden led the winners with two hits and three runs batted in apiece, while Jeff Norton added a two-bagger.
Austin Durham had the Cubs' lone hit, and Evan Nichols worked three innings on the mound before being relieved by Durham.
—
Expos 13, Cubs 0 (5)
Cubs 000 00 — 0 1 7
Expos 281 2X — 13 8 3
Nichols, Durham (4) and Herzog. Golden, Norton (5) and D. Bordeau. WP-Golden
LP-Nichols 2B- Norton (EX), D. Bordeau (EX).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.