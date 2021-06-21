A's offense too much for Cubs

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A's came away with a pair of victories against the North Country Auto Glass Cubs in Champlain Valley Baseball League action, Sunday.
In Game 1, the A's used a seven-run third inning and five-run sixth inning to hand out most of their damage in a 17-5 victory.
Luke Carpenter led the winners with four hits, five RBIs and two runs scored, while Andrew Kramer had three base knocks to go along with two apiece from Kam Cassidy and Brady Pennington.
Izaiah Browne picked up the pitching win, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks. He punched out eight batters.
C. Plumadore powered the Cubs with two hits and two RBIs. Other hits for the Cubs came from Will Coats, Nate Doner and B. Wing.
Game 2 saw a bit closer of a contest, but it was still the A's who came out on top with a 14-9 victory.
Once again, Carpenter was the batting star for his team with four hits, four runs batted in and three runs scored.
Cassidy (3), Miner (2), Kramer (2) and Browne (2) combined for an additional nine hits, and Kramer tossed three scoreless relief innings and allowed just one hit to pick up the victory.
Coats had a team-high two hits to pace the Cubs.
—
Game 1
4th Ward A's, 17, North Country Auto Glass Cubs 5 (6)
A's 107 315 — 17 22 6
Cubs 200 210 — 5 5 3
Browne and Carpenter. Tedford and Wing. WP- Browne. LP- Tedford. 2B- Kramer (A), Carpenter (A) 2, Browne (A) 3, Plumadore (C). 3B- Carpenter (A).
Game 2
4th Ward A's, 14, North Country Auto Glass Cubs 9
A's 050 260 1 — 14 18 4
Cubs 332 100 0 — 9 4 3
Weeks, Miner (2), Cassidy (3), Kramer (4) and Suriel, Carpenter. O'Neil, Cahoon (3), Nichols (4) and Herzog. WP- Kramer. LP- Cahoon. 2B- Kramer (A), Pennington (A), Browne (A), Carpenter (A), Stoughton (A). 3B- Carpenter (A).
