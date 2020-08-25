A's, Expos, Miners advance to semis; Cards, Rockies set for Game 3

PLATTSBURGH — Four Champlain Valley Baseball League quarterfinals were played Sunday, resulting in three sweeps and one split.
The 4th Ward As, Meron’s Expos and Lyon Mountain Miners all moved on to the semifinals, while the 4th Ward Cardinals and Champlain Rockies will require a third and final game Wednesday.
4TH WARD CARDINALS 9
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 8
BEEKMANTOWN — The 4th Ward Cardinals secured the win with a two-run seventh inning in a tight first half of a doubleheader.
CJ Worley and Ian McCasland each had two hits for the victorious squad while Bostyn Duquette chipped in three hits of his own to help lead the Cardinals’ offense.
Adam and Aaron Goldfarb each had a double in the Rockies loss, while Jamie Davison had two for the losing squad.
—
4th Ward 9, Champlain 8
Champlain 015 011 0 — 8 9 2
4th Ward 220 030 2 — 9 11 0
Lafountain and McDonough. Rock, Premore (5) and Rainville. WP- Premore. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Worley (4th), Ad. Goldfarb (C), Aa. Goldfarb (C), Davison (2) (C).
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 4
4TH WARD CARDINALS 3
BEEKMANTOWN — The Champlain Rockies survived a late push by the 4th Ward Cardinals to push a game three in their quarterfinal series.
DJ Barber had three hits and pitched all seven innings for the winning Rockies squad.
The Cardinals had no errors in the loss.
Game three is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lefty Wilson Field in Plattsburgh.
—
Champlain 4, 4th Ward 3
4th Ward 100 000 2 — 3 9 0
Champlain 002 011 0 — 4 10 1
Neale, Burns (6) and Erickson. Barber and Welch. WP- Barber. LP- Burns. 3B- Lefebvre (C).
LYON MOUNTAIN MINERS 16
MOOERS BORDER BANDITS 4
LYON MOUNTAIN — An eight-run sixth inning was the final nail in the coffin of a rout by the Lyon Mountain Miners in the first half of their doubleheader.
Logan Matthews hit two singles while Josh Juntunen and Bailey Cross each hit three for the Miners in the win.
Ethan King pitched all six innings for the Lyon Mountain squad, throwing four strikeouts.
Brayden Lavalley and Ethan Garrand each hit a double for Mooers in the loss.
—
Lyon Mountain 16, Mooers 4
Mooers 000 040 X — 4 7 3
Lyon Mountain 024 028 X — 16 7 3
Lavalley, Hollister (4) and Labarge. King and Kowalowski. WP- Ethan King. LP- Brayden LaValley. 2B- Kaiden Kowalowski (LM), Brayden Lavalley (M), Ethan Garrand (M).
LYON MOUNTAIN MINERS 9
MOOERS BORDER BANDITS 2
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Miners closed out a series sweep with a second blowout in their doubleheader with Mooers.
Keller Kowalowski hit two singles, Kaden Kowalowski hit a single, double and triple and Cody Peryea hit a single and a double the Miners’ win.
Bailey Cross pitched four innings while throwing five strikeouts for Lyon Mountain.
—
Lyon Mountain 9, Mooers 2
Lyon Mountain 301 200 3 — 9 12 2
Mooers 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
Cross, Juntunen (5), Ka. Kowalowski (7) and Ka. Kowalowski, Ke. Kowalowski (5). Boire, Guerin (4) and Garrand. WP- Cross. LP- Boire. 2B- Garrand (M), Peryea (LM), Ka. Kowalowski (LM), Josh Juntunen (LM), Ethan King (LM). 3B- Ka. Kowalowski (LM).
4TH WARD A’S 5
SARANAC CUBS 0
PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A’s shut out the Saranac Cubs in the first half of their quarterfinal doubleheader.
Ryley O’Connell piled up 14 strikeouts to secure the win for the A’s on the mound, while the team combined for 10 hits.
The Cubs managed two hits.
—
4th Ward 5, Saranac 0
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
4th Ward 010 400 X — 5 10 0
Tedford, Lareau (5) and Gillespie. O’Connell and Suriel. WP- O’Connell. LP- Suriel. 2B- Mosher (4th).
4TH WARD A’S 16
SARANAC CUBS 3
PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A’s completed a sweep of their quarterfinals against the Saranac Cubs with a rout.
Jorge Victoria and Brady Pennington each had a home run for the A’s while the Cubs tallied five hits against 4th Ward pitchers Carson McKinley and Eric Weeks.
The A’s were only up 6-1 before a 10-run fourth inning broke the game wide open.
—
4th Ward 16, Saranac 3
4th Ward 015 (10)0X X — 16 11 1
Saranac 001 02X X — 3 5 1
McKinley, Weeks (4) and Mascarenes, Suriel (4). Gillespie, Marsh (2), Herzog (3), Gillespie (4) and no catcher provided. WP- McKinley. LP- Marsh. HR- Pennington (4th), Victoria (4th). 2B- Mosher (4th), Victoria (4th).
MERON'S EXPOS 6
ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 1
PLATTSBURGH — Meron's Expos continued to receive strong pitching and defense in their doubleheader sweep of the Adirondack Lightning.
Meron's scored in the first inning when Robby Knowles doubled in a run.
Meron’s increased their lead to 4-0 with three runs in the third inning.
After Shane Perrotte and Ryan Criss singled, Dominick Bordeau and Knowles walked to force in a run. Mike Bordeau then moved another runner across the plate with an RBI single, and Knowles came home on a wild pitch. The Expos then tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Jeff Norton laced an RBI single and Criss had an RBI groundout.
Perrotte and Criss paced the Expos with two hits each, while Knowles and Matt Rivers clubbed doubles.
Kaden Myers, returning from the Clinton County Sr. Mariners squad, was the winning pitcher for the Expos. He surrendered just one unearned run, allowing four hits over seven innings, striking out 10, and walking just three.
Matt Marlow took the loss for Adirondack Lightning. He surrendered six runs on ten hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three. Kieran Gibson had two of the four Adirondack hits. Jon Kennedy had the lone RBI.
—
Meron’s 6, Adirondack 1
Adirondack 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Meron’s 103 011 X — 6 10 1
Marlow and Gibson. Myers and D. Bordeau. WP- Myers. LP- Marlow. 2B- Knowles (M), Rivers (M). 3B- Meyers (M), M. Bordeau (M), D. Bordeau (M), Knowles (M) (2), Rivers (M) (2), Perrotte (M) (2), Norton (M), R. Criss (M) (2). Kennedy (A), Hance (A) and Gibson (A) (2).
MERON'S EXPOS 3
ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 1
Both teams were strong on the hill in game two. Meron's Ben Norcross allowed just three hits to the Lightning to earn the complete-game win. The southpaw limited Adirondack to one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Russell Gallo took the loss for the Adirondack Lightning. He went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four.
Meron’s Expos Anthony Harvey went yard in the top of the fourth inning, as he smacked a two-run dinger to put his team up 2-0.
Matt Rivers then doubled for Meron's and Ryan Barcomb laid down a perfect bunt single.
Shane Perrotte followed with a sacrifice fly to center field and the Expos had built a 3-0 lead.
The Lightning cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Gallo singled and scored on Colin Hayes' sacrifice fly.
Robby Knowles went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the winners.
Expos second baseman Shane Perrotte played an excellent defensive game for the Expos as he made several sparkling plays.
Gallo led the Lightning (2-10) with two hits in three at-bats. The Expos will now face the Lyon Mountain Miners in the (best-of-three) semifinals next Sunday at South Acres Field.
—
Meron’s 3, Adirondack 1
Meron’s 000 300 0 — 3 7 2
Adirondack 000 010 0 — 1 3 0
Norcross and D. Bordeau. Gallo, Riordon (7) and Gibson. WP- Norcross. LP- Gallo. HR- Harvey (M). 2B- Rivers (M). 3B- Norton (M), Harvey (M) (4), D. Bordeau (M), Rivers (M) (2), Barcomb (M), Knowles (M) (2), Kennedy (A), Gallo (A) (2).
