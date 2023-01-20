TODAY
Bowling
AuSable Valley vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Boy’s Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Crown Point vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Saranac vs. Fayetteville-Manlius, 7:15 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Brockport vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Brockport vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.