TODAY

Bowling

AuSable Valley vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Boy’s Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Crown Point vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Saranac vs. Fayetteville-Manlius, 7:15 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Brockport vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Brockport vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

