ORLANDO — A team of local soccer players achieved a great accomplishment at Disney's President's Day Soccer Festival.
The Queen City FC Adirondack U14 team, coached by Michele Barnes, completed an undefeated run at the tournament and took home a title in February.
Sophie Miller's game-winning penalty kick in the championship game created a special moment the entire team will remember.
"It was a memory that I don't think anyone will forget," Barnes said. "The fans exploded. The kids all ran together and celebrated. It was just an amazing moment I will never forget."
THE TEAM
Queen City FC is based out of Shelburne, Vermont, and the U14 squad is comprised of athletes from Northeastern Clinton, Beekmantown, Saranac and Northern Adirondack.
Team members include Lindsay Barnes, Hanna Bechard, Brenna Ducatte, Gracie Damiani, Desiree DuBois, Bailee Lafountain, Grace McCasland, Sophie Miller, Payton Parliament, Callie Racine, Laci Roberts, Ashlyn Seguin, Paige Ubl and Madelyn Willette.
Kiley Regan was Barnes' assistant.
A good core of the team played during the U12 tournament in Orlando two years ago but went winless in pool play.
The team began preparing to compete in the U14 tournament event ever since.
"We played in various tournaments and indoor leagues to get ready for this tournament this year," Barnes said. "The experience we gained playing in Orlando two years ago and all the other time playing together after that helped us in so many ways."
With the combination of hard work on the field and fundraising off the pitch, which included many donations from local businesses, the young squad had the opportunity to go down to Florida and finish what it started two years ago.
STARTING OFF STRONG
Queen City began pool play with a 3-1 win against Asphalt Green (NYC) and then rattled off a 2-0 victory over Miami FC Madrid and a 4-0 defeat of DC FC (Michigan).
"This is the closest a team could be," Barnes said. "The girls are close, the families are close and everyone is a tight unit. There is no doubt in my mind that the relationship these people have off the field contributes to the success they have on the field. The trust that these girls have in each other can be seen when they play."
Queen City took down Auburndale FC (Florida) in the semifinals 4-0 and set the table for a rematch with Asphalt Green.
"I knew starting out that the game was going to be a lot tougher in reality than it was on paper against Asphalt Green," Barnes said.
"We had faced that team first, and we beat them 3-1. Before the game, I told the girls to not allow that game to affect their mental mindset. That team had lost in the finals in 2019. They had the experience in a championship game. I knew they were going to come out with fire."
RALLYING
In the championship, Queen City found itself behind for the first time in the entire tournament when Asphalt Green took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
"When they scored first, it had put us in a position we had never been in," Barnes said. "We had never trailed in this tournament, but it was great to see the girls respond."
That response started when McCasland put home a nice feed from Parliment to tie the game at 1-all just minutes before halftime.
"That was a huge momentum swing," Barnes said.
PENALTY KICKS
The two teams remained deadlocked at one goal apiece through the remainder of regulation and both overtime periods, setting up a penalty-kick shootout to determine the winner.
Lafountain, McCasland and Roberts all converted on their penalties, and with the combination of those three goals and a save by Dubois in the second frame, Queen City had a chance to win in the fifth round.
Miller stepped up and scored the game-winner, sending her team and its supporters into a frenzy.
"That was one of the most intense games I have been in," said Barnes, who played in state playoff clashes for Saranac as well as big-stage games at RPI.
"I told them before penalties that I was very proud of them no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was so hot during that final game, and those girls were exhausted. A shootout is the worst way to win and the worst way to lose. In my heart, though, I knew we had the advantage in penalties."
THE JOURNEY
Winning this tournament, especially after failing to win a game in pool play at the U12 level two years ago, made the moment even more special for all involved.
"It was extremely intense and emotional, and when that final shot went in, we were all relieved," Barnes said. "These girls have worked so hard for two years. Every tournament we played in, every random game and every practice was worth it to get to that point. Everything all came down to that penalty kick."
Barnes hopes this win is just the beginning for the Queen City organization, as its U12 team also made a trip down to Florida and went 1-1-1 in pool play of its tournament.
The team, comprised of Amaya Abellard, Ashley Barnes, Meegan Burdo, Elizabeth Burnham, Maggie Garrow, Rhianna Gilligan, Makenzie Grabie, Carly Hagadorn, Olivia Hagadorn, Olivia Miller, Ava Moore and Lexi Roberts, plans to play in the 2022 tournament and try to defend Queen City's U14 title.
That team was coached by Shauna Gilligan and Casey Gilligan.
"Maybe we can start a little dynasty down there," Barnes said.
