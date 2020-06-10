PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway held a practice session Tuesday, marking the first time cars hit the dirt track in 2020.
Due to coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, only Airborne divisions were permitted to practice (Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Renegades and Four Cylinders).
The main grandstands were not open for spectators, and grandstands were off limits to drivers and crew members.
Touchless temperature scanners were used to test all participants upon entering the facility. Participants with a temperature of 100.3 or below were allowed into the facility.
No more than six people, including drivers, were permitted per team.
Team members were asked to stay within their assigned pit areas, wear masks at all times, practice social distancing guidelines in all areas of the pit and follow all CDC safety guidelines.
There is no official date when racing will resume at the track at this time, but officials said following the health guidelines in place will help racing make its return sooner rather than later.
