Airborne Speedway to host fireworks show Saturday

PLATTSBURGH – Airborne Speedway will host a firework display this Saturday night, July 3, in addition to the regular racing action presented by Huntley Trucking.
Airborne’s regular racing divisions of J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental 4-Cylinders and Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature events.
Morrisonville’s Travis Bruno leads the Riley Ford point standings by just three points over Vermont campaigner, Justin Severance. Mooers Forks veteran, Jamy Begor sits third in the points, just six back of Bruno.
The Renegade division has seen the standings bounce back and forth; this week sees Tylor Terry with a 10-point advantage over Joe Daniels. Zack Daniels sits third, 12 back of Terry.
Nate Smart has been in control of the 4-Cylinder division all season. He holds an 18-point lead over Caleb Tourville and 20 over Josh LaPorte.
Racing action is set to begin at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6:20 p.m.. Grandstand gates will open at 5, with admission set at $15 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under. The fireworks display is tentatively scheduled for 9:30 p.m..
More information will be available in regards to car loads entering the speedway grounds after 8 o’clock.
