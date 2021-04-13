Airborne Speedway to allow fans if vaccinated with negative tests

PLATTSBURGH — The 2021 racing season is just a few weeks away from shifting into gear, and Airborne Speedway officials are announcing that up to 500 fans can be in the grandstands if they meet the criteria.
Anyone two weeks beyond the completion of their COVID-19 vaccination series or with a recent negative COIVD-19 test result may enter the grandstands. Proof of either must be presented at the front ticket booth. Failure to provide proof will result in denied access to the grandstands.
Opening day is scheduled for May 1, with the DIRTcar Sportsman Series in town for a 40-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. Renegades, Limited Sportsman and 4-Cylinders will also be on the card.
Full schedule details and times will be available over the course of the next week.
For the latest information, visit Airborne Speedway on Facebook or plattsburghairbornespeedway.com.
