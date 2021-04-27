Airborne Speedway season opener slated for Saturday

PLATTSBURGH – The first green flag of the 2021 Airborne Speedway racing season will be unfurled on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the season opener presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse.
The DIRTcar Sportsman Series will headline the opening day event, with drivers from across the northeast expected to compete for the $1,000 top prize in the 40-lap main event. In addition to J&S Steel Sportsman competitors, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Limited Sportsman and 4-Cylinders will also be in action for regular distance events.
New regulations have been put in place for spectators that want to attend in the main grandstands. Track officials have now been permitted up to 750 spectators in the main grandstands, however, those entering the grandstands must be two weeks beyond their vaccination series or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Failure to provide proof of either will result in denied access to the main grandstands. Everyone will need to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking and must be at least six feet apart from other groups/parties.
Anyone entering the pit area will need to pass a questionnaire screening. Masks must be worn at all times while in the pit area, including at a driver's own pit spot.
Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 5 p.m. Grandstand admission prices are set at $12.
—
2:00- Pit Sign-In Opens
2:30- Pit Gate Opens
2:30- Draw Opens
4:40- Drivers Meeting
5:00- Hot Laps (Sportsman, Renegades, Limited Sportsman, 4-Cylinders)
5:40- DIRTcar Sportsman Series Group Time Trials
6:00- Post Time
4-Cylinder Heats (6 Laps)
Sportsman Heats (8 Laps)
Renegade Heats (8 Laps)
Limited Sportsman Heats (6 Laps)
4-Cylinder Feature (15 Laps)
Sportsman Last Chance Showdown’s (10 Laps if necessary)
Renegade Feature (25 Laps)
Sportsman Feature (40 Laps)
Limited Sportsman Feature (15 Laps)
