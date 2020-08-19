Airborne schedules second show

PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway Management has announced another event to take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
This past weekend, Airborne opened its gates for the first time in the 2020 season. The event featured the J&S Steel Sportsman Modifieds, Hartson Total Opening Pro Stocks, Ernie’s Discount Tools Super Stocks and Lake City Fire 4-Cylinders.
Airborne Speedway management was happy with the turnout, prompting the scheduling of another event.
The event will include Sportsman, Pro Stocks, Renegades and 4-Cylinders and will follow the same coronavirus protocol.
Pit admission will be $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and hot laps will commence at 6:15.
More information will be available leading up to the event. For the latest information, visit plattsburghairbornespeedway.com or “Airborne Speedway” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.