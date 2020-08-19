Airborne schedules second show

PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway Management has announced another event to take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

This past weekend, Airborne opened its gates for the first time in the 2020 season. The event featured the J&S Steel Sportsman Modifieds, Hartson Total Opening Pro Stocks, Ernie’s Discount Tools Super Stocks and Lake City Fire 4-Cylinders.

Airborne Speedway management was happy with the turnout, prompting the scheduling of another event.

The event will include Sportsman, Pro Stocks, Renegades and 4-Cylinders and will follow the same coronavirus protocol.

Pit admission will be $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and hot laps will commence at 6:15.

More information will be available leading up to the event. For the latest information, visit plattsburghairbornespeedway.com or “Airborne Speedway” on Facebook.

