Airborne schedules second practice

PLATTSBURGH – Airborne Speedway officials have announced another practice to be held on Tuesday, June 16, after a successful session was held earlier this week.
Spectators are still not allowed in the main grandstands, and all coronavirus guidelines will remain in place for drivers and essential crew members.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. practice session.
Admission prices are set at $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Memberships will be available for purchase also.
As the North Country region moves into Phase III of the reopening process, speedway officials remain optimistic about the near future.
The Coronavirus guidelines are listed below.
—
1- Touchless temperature scanners will be used to test all participants upon entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher will not be allowed into the facility. Participants with a temperature of 100.3 or below will be allowed into the facility and should follow all other facility guidelines.
2- Race car haulers and trailers will be parked 10’ from each other and will be assigned spots by competition/pit officials as they enter.
3- Team members must stay within the assigned pit area, practice social distancing guidelines in all areas of the pit and follow all CDC safety guidelines.
4- Team spotters must practice social distancing guidelines.
5- Participants, regardless of age, are required to wear face masks while within 6' of others and practice all CDC safety guidelines. Failure to do so will result in that person(s) being removed from the premises. No refund of pit pass purchase will be provided.
6- No animals will be permitted in the pits.
