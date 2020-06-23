Airborne schedules practice, bracket-style match races

PLATTSBURGH – Airborne Speedway officials have announced a practice and bracket-style match race event will be held Saturday.
The event is presented by After Hours Imaging (AHI) and will be titled the “After Hours Imaging Bracket Challenge.”
Practice sessions will be held for Sportsman, Renegade, and 4-cylinder teams beginning at 5 p.m., with the double-elimination style bracket challenge immediately following.
Drivers will be asked to check-in with the pit steward/handicapper. Numbers will be drawn immediately following the driver check-in deadline to determine seeding.
The draw will be done at the pit tower with the handicapper being the only one reaching into the bucket to minimize exposure.
In the event of an uneven number of drivers to fill a bracket, the undrawn numbers will become a “bye” to the next round.
The race format will be a two-car, head-to-head, green-white-checkered race.
The higher seed (lower number) will have lane choice. The driver that wins the two-lap dash will move on in the winner’s bracket and the loser will fall to the loser’s bracket.
The final driver alive in the winner’s bracket will be challenged by the last driver standing in the loser’s bracket.
The driver making it to the finale from the loser’s bracket must defeat the driver from the winner’s bracket twice to be crowned the champion.
Once a driver receives a second loss, they are eliminated from the competition.
The champion for the Sportsman division will receive $250, while the Renegade champion will pocket $150. $75 will be awarded to the 4-cylinder champion.
Originally, the track had thoughts of trying to host a regular racing event on Saturday, but decided to wait until fans are allowed to attend events.
Due to restrictions, fans will not be allowed to attend, but officials are working on making the event available on Facebook Live.
Track management noted that this was a difficult decision, but hopes to return with fans at some point in Phase IV of the New York Forward layout.
Management is hopeful to be able to announce a date for the 2020 season opener soon.
Speedway management is appreciative of all of the dedicated race teams, fans and sponsors that have reached out and offered support and encouraging words during this difficult time. Management wishes all of the fans good health and safety and looks forward to seeing them at the track soon.
Pit admission is set at $20 for members and $25 for non-members. All coronavirus guidelines will remain in place for this weekend.
For more information and to stay up to date, visit plattsburghairbornepseedway.com or Airborne Speedway on Facebook.
