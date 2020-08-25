Airborne ready to go again; $1,500 to win sportsman

PLATTSBURGH — The J&S Steel Sportsman Modifieds will battle for $1,500 to win in a 30-lap feature on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Airborne Speedway in an event co-sponsored by Egglefield Ford and Riley Ford.
Additionally, the Hartson Total Opening Pro Stocks, Ernie’s Discount Tools Renegades and Lake City Fire 4-Cylinders will be in action for heat and feature races.
Bonus money has been added to each divisional purse through generous donations from businesses and teams. A complete list of each can be found at the bottom of this article.
The pit window will open at 3:30 p.m. and the pit gate will follow at 4 o'clock. Pit admission is set at $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Each division will draw for their heat race starting position upon entering the speedway. A redraw will take place for all divisions, with the redraw number dependent upon the number of cars in attendance.
Due to the current rules and regulations for the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be limited to drivers and their team members. Spectators are still not permitted by NYS regulations, but can watch the action on Dirt Track Digest (DTD TV) for $12.95.
Airborne Speedway officials also noted the possibility of a Limited Sportsman division if more than six teams are in attendance, otherwise teams can run with the Sportsman division.
Feature distances: Sportsman (30), Pro Stocks (25), Renegades (25), 4-Cylinders (15).
For the latest news and information visit plattsburghairbornespeedway.com or “Airborne Speedway” on Facebook.
Airborne Speedway Coronavirus Guidelines
1. Race car haulers and trailers will be parked 10’ from each other and will be assigned spots by competition/pit officials as they enter.
2. No more than 10 people allowed in a pit area at a time, practice social distancing guidelines in all areas of the pit and follow all CDC safety guidelines.
3. Team spotters must practice social distancing guidelines.
4. Participants, regardless of age, are required to wear face masks while within 6' of others and practice all CDC safety guidelines. Failure to do so will result in that person(s) being removed from the premises. No refund of pit pass purchase will be provided.
Bonus Money Contributions
Sportsman: West End Towing & Repair $500, Native Pride $500, Wells Auto Repair $50
Pro Stock: Classic Muscle Parts $200
Renegade: Beaulac Excavation $250, KC Photo/Video $100, Terry’s Firewood $50, Lana’s Daycare ($200 given randomly), Wells Auto Repair $50, LeClaire Motorsports $100
4-Cylinder: Tourville Motorsports $100
Two to Go leader for each division: Chris Frennier Motorsports $25
Fastest Renegade feature lap time: Chris Frennier Motorsports $25
