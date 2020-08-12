Airborne in action Saturday

PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway officials have announced the first event of the 2020 season for the Plattsburgh facility presented by After Hours Imaging and SeaComm on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
Airborne’s regular racing divisions of J&S Steel Sportsman Modifieds, Hartson Total Opening Pro Stocks, Ernie’s Discount Tools Renegades and 4-Cylinders will be in action.
Each division will draw for their heat race starting position upon entering the speedway. A redraw will take place for all divisions, with the redraw number dependent upon the number of cars in attendance.
Due to the current rules and regulations for the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be limited to drivers and their team members. Spectators are still not permitted by New York state regulations, but can watch the action on Dirt Track Digest (DTD TV) for $12.95.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. and hot laps are scheduled for 6:15. Pit admission prices are set at $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Airborne Speedway officials also noted the possibility of a Limited Sportsman division if more than six teams are in attendance, otherwise teams can run with the Sportsman division.
Feature distances include Sportsman (30), Pro Stocks (25), Renegades (25), 4-Cylinders (15).
For the latest news and information visit plattsburghairbornespeedway.com or “Airborne Speedway” on Facebook.
—
Airborne Speedway Coronavirus Guidelines
1. Race car haulers and trailers will be parked 10’ from each other and will be assigned spots by competition/pit officials as they enter.
2. No more than 10 people allowed in a pit area at a time, practice social distancing guidelines in all areas of the pit and follow all CDC safety guidelines.
3. Team spotters must practice social distancing guidelines.
4. Participants, regardless of age, are required to wear face masks while within 6' of others and practice all CDC safety guidelines. Failure to do so will result in that person(s) being removed from the premises. No refund of pit pass purchase will be provided.
