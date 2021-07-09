BEEKMANTOWN — The Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp wrapped up another summer of hooping for youngsters around the North Country, Friday.
The free basketball camp offered boys and girls of all ages the chance to work on their skills and develop new talents as they continue their young basketball careers.
This was the fifth year of the camp, and it was held at Beekmantown, moving from its prior location at the U.S. Oval gym.
The camp was not held last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in 2021.
There was a girls camp held from June 28-July 2 followed by the boys camp from this Monday to Friday.
Each camper received two camp shirts, a basketball, a movie pass, free breakfast and lunch, and many trophies for different categories.
There were also numerous guest speakers accompanied by volunteer coaches who ran the two sessions of the camp.
