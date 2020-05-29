Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp canceled due to COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH — This summer's Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the boys and girls camps, scheduled to be held at Beekmantown High School, would have marked the fifth year of the free basketball event.
"I am not disappointed," camp director Tom Lacey said. "Because of the virus, there is no way of social distancing when you have 300 campers at each camp. I would never want to risk the health of anyone involved with the camp. I can't take that chance. It was the right and only decision to be made."
NEXT YEAR
The 2021 boys and girls camps, held for athletes headed into third through 12th grade, are already in the works, Lacey said.
The girls camp will be held from June 28 to July 2, and the boys camp follows the next week from July 5 to July 9.
Both camps will be utilizing all three gyms at Beekmantown and run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
"Next year's camp is going to be bigger and even better, and I'm really excited for everything we will have to offer," Lacey said.
In early March, there were already a combined 524 boys and girls signed up for the camp, and Lacey projected there to be a total of 650 to 700 camp entries by the 2020 start dates.
MORE THAN HOOPS
Earlier this spring, Lacey made a trip down to Brooklyn to meet with members of BSE Global, which manages and controls the Brooklyn Nets and its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and Nets GC.
In a presentation, he asked if the organization could make a donation in order to allow all campers to receive a free pair of sneakers.
"At this time, the feasibility of that was too tough, but they were still very gracious," Lacey said. "They gave us 600 shirts and 600 wrist bands, and they are also sending one boy and girl camper and their respective families to a game next year.
"As far as the sneakers, it's difficult for them to just send boxes and boxes to the high school, but what they did do for the camp was still amazing."
Everything Lacey received will be given out at next year's camp as well as two free passes to the Plattsburgh State men's and women's basketball camps, the Potsdam basketball camp, Beyond the Game Basketball Academy, coached by Missy West, and the Overnight Camp and Brant Lake.
'I AM THRILLED'
In the camp's first year, there were 50 campers, and last year, there were 350.
As the camp continues to grow, Lacey is excited and looks forward to continuing to give back to the community through basketball.
"I just want to keep this growing," Lacey said. "I am thrilled at what we have been able to do so far, and I can't wait for next summer. We are going to continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to campers, and I am also going to have a college division for those who would have been in the camp this year and would be past their high school years."
