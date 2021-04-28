Adirondack 46ers win state championship

LOCKPORT — The Adirondack 46ers 16U Boys team captured the Tier 3 State Championship on Sunday in Lockport.
The Adirondack 46ers team is part of the Malone Minor Hockey Association and is comprised of some of the top high school players from all around the North Country.
Players represented the towns of Malone, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, West Chazy, Fort Covington and Moira.
The 46ers took on Oswego in a very fast first game of the tournament. The 46ers skated to an 8-3 win with Logan Spaulding, Chase Lewis and Bailey Bartholomew netting one goal apiece.
Seth Lockwood netted two goals and Dawson Miletich completed the scoring with a hat-trick performance. Dawson Miletich, Bartholomew, Noah Munn-Jennings, Owen Lockwood, Dominic St. Hilaire and Seth Lockwood all chipped in assists to help the efforts. Jerimiah Scharf and Carson Roy sealed the win with a combined 28-save performance.
The second game was a tough 5-2 loss to a strong South Westchester team as the 46ers struggled to gain any momentum through penalty-filled second and third periods. 46ers' scoring was led by Owen Burditt and Lewis each netting a goal in the contest. Scharf took the loss between the pipes after facing 27 shots.
The third game of the State Tournament play was a North Country battle pitting the 46ers against North Franklin. The play between both teams was fast and very physical.
The 46ers played a very tight game and jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second period on a hard screened shot from Nolan Wood assisted by Seth Lockwood and Eli Race. The 46ers struck again late in the third period with a goal from Munn-Jennings with a spectacular pass from Spaulding. North Franklin answered 17 seconds later to make it 2-1 and the press was on. After several intense battles in front of the 46ers net, Scharf sealed the win with 15 saves.
The 46ers entered the cross overs on Sunday as the top seed from their division. They were to face the Finger Lakes Outlaws as the No. 2 seed from the other division. The 46ers came ready to play and shut down much of the efforts of the Outlaws as the 46ers executed a relentless forecheck and were able to keep Finger Lakes in their zone much of the play.
The 46ers scoring was lead by Bartholomew with two goals and Lockwood and Dawson Miletich each netting one apiece. The 46ers outpaced the Outlaws and held a 34-9 shots-on-goal advantage after two periods. The 46ers closed out their 4-2 semifinal win with a strong third period performance from Scharf as he finished with 16 saves for the win.
The finals was a matchup of a 4-0 No.1 Jamestown vs. 3-1 No.1 46ers. The 46ers jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 9:57 with a strong solo effort from Seth Lockwood.
The 46ers answered again with only five seconds remaining in the period with a goal from Spaulding.
After a very physical scoreless second period, the two teams came ready to battle for the final third period. The 46ers struck again at 9:47 of the third period with a hard shot from Wood, assisted by Bartholomew to put them up by three with a little over half a period remaining in the contest.
Jamestown got on the board on a defensive zone turnover a few minutes later to make it 3-1 with 6:29 remaining.
The 46ers were able to seal the victory with a great second effort from Lewis as he shot the puck while sitting on the ice and it bounced off a surprised Jamestown goalie and into the net for a 4-1 lead.
As the game was winding down with the Jamestown goalie pulled, Bartholomew scored an empty net goal to set the score at 5-1 and give the 46ers their first state championship in their young four-year history.
This was the first state title in 36 years for the Malone Minor Hockey Association that is home to the Adirondack 46ers that was formed.
The 46ers 16U team is coached by Head Coach Jay Perras and Assistant Coaches Steve Lockwood, Ed Lockwood and Team Manager Randy Wood.
—
Adirondack 46ers Roster
Logan Spaulding
Nolan Wood
Garrett Niles
Dawson Miletich
Kellan Duffy
Jackson Smith
Owen Lockwood
Eli Race
Jeremiah Scharf
Bailey Bartholomew
Peppi DelliQuadri
Dominic St. Hilaire
Owen Burditt
Carson Roy
Seth Lockwood
Ryan Johnston Jr.
Edmund Collins
Cam Perras
Chase Lewis
Noah Munn-Jennings
