Adirondack 46ers girls hockey team having plenty of success

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack 46ers, a 16U girls hockey team comprised of players from all over the North Country, including Plattsburgh and Peru, had quite the success this past weekend at the Northern Zone Section Championship in Glens Falls.
The squad went 2-0 on the weekend and is currently ranked seventh in the entire country at the 16U Tier 2 girls level.
The team includes Rachel Madore, Abby Monette, McKenzie Brown, Katherine Smith, Alyx St. Hilaire, Etta Coburn, Kylie Cushman, Brooke Terry, Julia Perras, Lucy Decoteau, Quinn Woodward, Claudia LaPlant, Cate Decoteau, Sydney Dann, Jessika Bullock, Grace Southwick, Vail St. Hilaire, Olivia Ferebee and MacKenzie Garrow. Coaches are Bernadette Bullock, Jesse Coburn, Matt Jones, and Jay Perras along with team manager Jen Madore.
After winning the sectional championship, the 46ers will be participating in the New York State Championship Tournament in Buffalo from April 9 to 11.
