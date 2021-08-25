Action-packed Saturday scheduled at Airborne

PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway will have a busy agenda this Saturday, Aug. 28, in an event presented by Casella and Huntley Trucking.
Rain forced cancellation of last weekend’s “Back to School Night”, which is rescheduled for this weekend’s racing card. Additionally, “Military Night” was rained out earlier in the month and is also scheduled for this Saturday.
The J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Four-Cylinders and Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
Lake City Fire Equipment has chipped in money for a “Dash for Cash” for both the Sportsman and Renegade divisions. The Sportsman dash winner will receive $250, and the Renegade winner $150. The dash lineup will be determined by the heat race results, and each dash race will be four laps in distance.
Over 200 backpacks have been donated by drivers, crews, track staff and fans for kids in attendance this Saturday. Each child will receive a ticket upon entering the speedway and have a chance to win a backpack with school supplies inside, and possibly even some driver swag for the upcoming school year. Airborne Speedway officials want to thank Billie Jo Branham for organizing the event.
All active and retired Military members will be admitted free of charge for the event, as a part of the Military Night celebration.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Admission prices are set at $10 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under.
