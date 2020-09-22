PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners baseball organization finally will have a place it can truly call home.
The Mariners began playing baseball in the North Country in 1967, and for the first time in their history, they will have a field of their own.
Thanks to Fountain Brothers American Legion Post 1619, a main sponsor of the Mariners, a softball field at Post 1619 will be converted into a baseball diamond specifically for the Mariners.
If all goes well, the field is expected to be ready for next baseball season.
"This has been in the works for 10 years, and things really developed this spring and went from there," Mariners Director of Operations Kris Doorey said. "We are excited to know we will have a place that will be our own and a place we can call our home."
NEW OPPORTUNITY
The new baseball field will become the home field of three Mariners teams (19u, 17u, 14u), while the Mariners 12u will have the opportunity to play games at the Legion Softball Complex.
Doorey approached Post 1619 Commander Ron Poland about converting one of the softball fields into a baseball diamond earlier this year.
After further discussions that included the financial perspective of a project of this magnitude and running the idea by Post 1619 officials, the two sides came to an agreement.
"American Legion stands on four pillars, and community and youth are two of them," Poland said. "This is just huge for the community. They have been playing here for 53 years, and they have never had a permanent home. Now, they will have a home."
The home Poland wants to see for the Mariners is one that will be respected and cherished by the local community.
"We are not just going to put in a baseball field," Poland said. "We want it to be a premier field. It's not going to be Yankee Stadium, but as far as the North Country goes, I want it to be stellar."
THE CONVERSION
Multiple team members as well as coaches of the Mariners organization were at their new home Tuesday to do some work on the field.
"It's going to be nice to know that we also helped fix the field up and make it our own," said Wyatt Premore, a four-year member of the Mariners program.
"It's really exciting because we are pretty much family as a team. We always play for each other, and it's going to be nice to know that we are going to help fix it up and play on it together."
Part of the field conversion process will include resizing the infield, pushing back the outfield fence, building bullpens, adding foul ball netting, enhancing the backstop, building a batting practice area and establishing a storage facility.
"Just knowing we have a field we can take care of and just depend on ourselves to do so is outstanding," Senior Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. "The field will be exactly the way we want it. We know after every game we play here, it will be taken care of because we will take care of it."
The care the Mariners organization plans to showcase toward this field is intended to enhance the experience for all its players.
"We want to have the things all top-notch baseball programs have, and we want to offer that to all our players," Doorey said. "We want our kids to have everything they need to have a better opportunity to prepare themselves for the next level of baseball after they leave our program."
HISTORY
In addition to the opportunity this field presents for current and future generations of Mariners, Doorey said it also creates scenarios to honor the past.
For example, a banner for the organization's 1969 American Legion state championship as well as any of its 22 District IV titles may eventually be spotted in the outfield as time passes and the field continues to develop.
"You can have those championship banners and so much more now that we can display and be proud of," Doorey said. "There's such a great tradition, and this is going to give us an opportunity to showcase our tradition. This is going to give us a facility where we can put the history of the Mariners on display."
Many within the organization hope that the tradition continues to grow at this new complex.
"Knowing you have a home not just for today, not just for next season but for the next 50, 60 or 70 years of baseball or however long they will have us, that's special, and we hope we can make plenty of new memories here," Duquette said.
"The way we look at it is if another team can come and play on that field and then leave and say, 'That was a great field we just played on,' that will be another feather in our cap. That's a compliment to the Mariners organization as well as these guys at Post 1619."
BASEBALL FOR ALL
In addition to playing the next American Legion baseball season right at Post 1619, Doorey said there's also some hope to hold some high school games at the field next spring in addition to Empire Pro Baseball League and Champlain Valley Baseball League games in the summer.
"This will not just be the home of the Mariners," Doorey said. "We want this field to help grow baseball in the North Country. Our purpose as the Mariners is to help North Country baseball get better."
Whenever the first pitch can be thrown at the new home of the Mariners and games begin, all involved in the conversion project hope many will come out and enjoy what the facility offers.
"We have a pretty big following as the Mariners," Duquette said. "A lot of our parents are loyal parents. You don't just see mom and dad there. You see mom, dad, grandma and grandpa as well as brothers, sisters and cousins at the games.
"I hope that we can make this a place where the stands will be full and they will be lining the fields down the lines and in the outfield to make a great atmosphere for baseball."
