PERU — You may see Art Graves on his runs if you’re an early riser.
Graves, who is set to turn 80 later this month, usually gets out at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and enjoys a run in Peru.
Some may wonder what keeps the Peru resident maintaining his running routine.
The answer is a simple one.
“I think it’s a habit,” Graves said. “I have been doing it for so many years. I run four or five days a week, and I run three or five miles a day. It keeps me in shape to do everything. I can do just about everything. It’s all a little slower now, but hey, that’s OK.”
HOW IT BEGAN
Graves never was really into running growing up, but when he went to college, he discovered something that became habitual.
Graves graduated from St. John’s in 1958 and went on to attend Canisius College in Buffalo.
That’s where he discovered running.
“Early in my freshman year, a couple of my friends at the time said, ‘Hey, we are going to go and try out for the cross country team. Come with us,’” Graves said.
“They had to explain to me what cross country was.”
During his time at St. John’s, cross country was not even a thought at a school that featured football, basketball and baseball, primarily.
Graves played a bit of baseball at the JV level for the Irish, but he decided to get a job his sophomore year and put sports to the side.
But owning an ROTC scholarship to attend Canisius, Graves did not have to worry about working and earning money, so he decided to join the cross country team.
“Thanks to my friends getting me to join them on the team, that’s how I started running,” Graves said.
“The first couple years, I did not know much about it but was in pretty good shape. I ended up as co-captain for the last two years, and we had some success.”
AFTER COLLEGE
Graves graduated from Canisius in 1962 and joined the Army. He was stationed in Fort Lewis, a military facility located 9.1 miles south-southwest of Tacoma, Washington.
The running lifestyle Graves enjoyed in college served him well in the Army.
“They kept us really busy,” Graves said. “I continued to be in great shape, and I was able to continue running.”
After a two-year term, Graves departed from the service and became a claims examiner for New York State and was quickly promoted to a manager, overseeing business in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
He got away from running when he left the Army, but that trend did not last long.
“I put on some weight and got out of shape after getting out of the service,” Graves said.
“I decided I was tired of that and went to the YMCA and played basketball three nights a week. I joined a fitness group three nights a week for running. We would do some exercises and did a mile or so of running per session. That’s how I really got restarted.”
BACK AT IT
Becoming reinspired toward running led to Graves competing in various events that featured long and short-distance runs.
Graves stopped participating in competitions when he was 50 but did not stop running.
“It’s funny because I would not say I am a strong proponent or an ambassador of running, but I like being in shape and fit,” Graves said.
“I found there were even more advantages to being in shape than winning trophies and medals. I could eat anything I wanted. I did not have to worry about my weight, and I felt better and could do just about anything.”
A BIT OF ADVERSITY
Graves’ passion for running almost came to an end when he was 72 and in need of a knee replacement.
A lingering injury he endured during a baseball game where he tore tendons in his left knee caused the need for the procedure.
“I managed to run with an awful gate,” Graves said. “All this running was done at that time. Seven or eight years ago and a couple years leading up to that, I was having trouble with it, and it was unstable.”
Multiple doctors believed Graves would never be able to run again if he had a knee replacement.
Medical professionals recommended he have the procedure and switch to swimming or biking.
That wasn’t going to cut it.
After a bit more time passed, Graves made an appointment with a doctor in Albany.
“That doctor told me I could continue running even after a knee replacement,” Graves said. “All my hesitancy went out the window at that point.”
When he was 72, Graves had a 30-year knee installed, and he was out of the hospital two days after surgery.
“By the end of the summer that year, I was back running on the track and doing two or three miles a day.”
NOT STOPPING
It’s been almost 60 years since Graves discovered the sport of cross country at Canisius.
Years later and miles and miles of distance covered, he continues to add to his running total.
Some might wonder why he doesn’t slow down a bit more, but to Graves, there’s no reason to stop.
“Yeah, I am getting older, but there’s no time or date where I have set to just stop,” Graves said.
“I’m just going to keep going until I can’t.”
