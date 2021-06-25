PLATTSBURGH — There were some tears, lots of handshakes and hugs, and even a sandwich given at Lefty Wilson Field in Plattsburgh on Thursday.
It was all for one man — Ron Chase.
He was honored in a surprise ceremony for his 31 years umpiring before the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference senior game, which would be his last.
Chase, 77, began umpiring in the North Country in 1990 when his brother-in-law Bill encouraged him to take his place after he wanted to pack it up.
“He said he’d help me out as much as possible, but with all the different situations of umpiring, I didn’t know diddly,” Chase said.
His wife, Cindy, who was always supportive of her husband and his umpiring team, always bringing her signature Pepsi and PB&J combo, said that sports were always in Ron’s blood.
“I just settled right in,” Ron said.
“The boys took me right under their wings.”
PASSION
His love for the game, his fellow umpires, the players and coaches were his main motivation throughout his three-decade career.
“They all respected me, and I double-respected them,” he said.
However, he believes that baseball has changed over the years.
“There’s not enough kids getting interested in it, and I’m afraid that down the line, it could fold,” he said.
Ron explained that to get people more interested, at least from an umpiring perspective, there are free clinics open to learn to umpire if they wish.
“Anyone who wants to umpire, whether they know the game or not, are welcome to it,” he said.
CAUGHT BY SURPRISE
In regards to the surprise ceremony held for him before the game began, he said he was overwhelmed with all the people who came from all over, just for him.
“I was shocked, my heart was beating 100 miles an hour, and all my family kept it secret,” he said.
A bit of a local legend, Ron gets recognized in restaurants from athletes and others who’ve seen his umpiring in action.
“It breaks my heart because I know how much he loves the game and the people and the kids,” Cindy said.
“He’s had a few kids who wanted to have their picture taken with him, and that means a lot,” she said.
HARD TO GIVE IT UP
Ron, who’s a Vietnam veteran, said retiring is the hardest thing he’s ever had to do. He is always working from the time he’s up to the moment he’s asleep, his wife said.
“I don’t want to,” he said.
In Vietnam, he was subjected to Agent Orange, a herbicide used in the war for tactical reasons, and that has affected his legs now.
“You probably notice me wobbling. I’ve had people even think I was drunk out there, but I’m not, it’s Agent Orange,” he said.
“I don’t want to give it up, but my legs say I have to.”
During retirement, he plans on spending time with his family.
“My life is my family, but I’ll be checking in on some of the different games,” he said.
His wife said his faith in God is a big factor in what helps him day in and day out.
“I’m a die-hard Catholic, I love going to church and meeting people, doing different things,” he said.
“A lot of people forget about that, but I can’t. I was brought up that way with my parents.”
FUTURE ADVICE
Ron has seen plenty of baseball, and there have been plenty of ups and downs, but when asked what his advice would be for future umpires, the message was simple.
“Dig in," he said for any young people looking to start a career in umpiring.
“It goes by fast, it doesn’t seem possible that I’m packing it in. I’m 77 years old and still umpiring.
“Be fair. Baseball is: fair, foul, enjoy the game.”
