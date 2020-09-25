A chat with Bob Ley: SUNY Plattsburgh class talks with 'ESPN Original'

PLATTSBURGH — Select SUNY Plattsburgh students had the unique opportunity to speak with sports broadcasting royalty Thursday.
Longtime ESPN great Bob Ley, who retired in 2019 after spending 40 years with the company, spoke to SUNY Plattsburgh professor Peter Ensel’s sports broadcasting class via Zoom.
“I thought it was incredibly insightful,” Ensel said. “As an educator, what I really enjoyed was a lot of the things he talked about were a lot of the things I am telling my students as a professor as far as the credibility factor goes in the job.”
Ley began working at ESPN in 1979 and is most notably known for his work as a host for SportsCenter as well Outside the Lines. He also served as a host for various soccer programs ESPN aired.
Ley spoke with the class for more than an hour and shared his insights of how sports coverage has evolved over the years.
“There are things I tell my students every day, and it’s nice to have someone of his stature reinforce what I am telling them,” Ensel said.
SPORTS IN 2020
After an initial greeting, Ley took the time to address the current climate of sports coverage and how all the recent events of 2020 have changed many stereotypical narratives.
He mentioned the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the recent economic collapse and the ongoing racial awakening and social justice movements.
“Watching how sports has adapted, reacted or not reacted to all three of these moments of confluence has been fascinating,” Ley said.
Ley touched upon how the NBA’s decision to suspend its season in March following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the novel coronavirus showcased sports’ influence on society.
He said this was a moment that seemed to shift the American perspective of COVID-19 and allowed the country to begin to realize its significance.
“Through the prism of sports, people realized this has got to be big,” Ley said.
SOCIAL JUSTICE NORMALIZED
Following up on how sports reflect much more than scores and highlights, Ley discussed recent social justice movements linked to sports.
“When you look at the racial awakening we have seen in this country and how leagues, teams, players, institutions and the media have all dealt with it in varying ways, you see how networks and platforms have moved into an area where there is political activism and how it has now moved into the DNA of what we see in sports every day,” Ley said.
Various forms of social justice initiatives have become quite usual to see among national sports leagues nowadays, but as Ley mentioned, that was not quite the case even four to five years ago.
Ley pointed to 2016 when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during multiple national anthems as a form of protesting and how the racial awakening continued the following year.
In a blink of an eye, the NFL became politicized, but Ley gave fair analysis to League Commissioner Roger Goodell.
He acknowledged there were some bumpy moments but noted Goodell found a way for social justice movements in sports to be normalized in what he called the biggest platform in American sports culture.
“They (The NFL) are really the folks to watch as far as political advocacy and as far as the relationship with the government, the president and how they manage their business with the television networks,” Ley said.
“This is a great time to be studying this. Every morning you get up, it’s a laboratory of what these issues are and how people are dealing with it.”
LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
The discussion continued to maintain a theme of current events but also shifted to tips and advice for students.
Ley emphasized how there’s always a time and place to integrate various thoughts and opinions into a sports broadcast.
He applied this theory to a real-life scenario that took place Wednesday evening when ESPN basketball analyst Jalen Rose said right before a commercial break of Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, “It’d also be a great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor.”
Taylor was shot to death in March when police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, broke down her apartment door while executing a search warrant.
Following Rose’s statement, ESPN went right to break, which provoked thoughts of whether or not this was a planned statement.
“It gets to a place where as righteous and as passionate as people feel about something, there still has to be a plan to a broadcast and a cordial way of presenting it,” Ley said. “I am not saying he was wrong in saying it, but it sounds like it was a surprise."
With subjects such as the one pertaining to Taylor’s death, Ley advised the students there is usually a plan during production meetings as to how a sensitive topic will be discussed on the broadcast.
“You’re going to see expressions of opinion. The issue becomes the integration and placing it properly in the perspective of the broadcast,” Ley said.
BACK IN TIME
After that discussion came to a close, the conversation shifted to Ley’s career and the many memories he gained during his time with ESPN.
Ley mentioned his start with the company and how it all began when he packed most of his belongings into his 1977 Celica GT and drove from his residence in New Jersey to ESPN headquarters in Connecticut.
He took a brief moment to ask the students if anyone knew how to drive stick, which resulted in two saying yes and Ley complimenting the two of them for knowing about what he considered “a lost art.”
Following some stories about his first few shifts with the company, Ley went on to say how much has changed over time.
“What’s changed?” Ley asked. “What hasn’t changed? When we signed on, we were a business. Now, sports is an entertainment industry.”
He reinforced his thought by refrencing how ESPN evolved.
“When we started in 1979, we were the ‘Please and Thank You Network’ because we had to call places asking for credentials and then explain what ESPN was,” Ley said.
“When we got to the top, there’s something about the American culture that makes it second nature to go after the people at the top. It is tougher to stay on the top than it is to get to the top. When you are perceived as being at the top, work like you are not.”
FUNNY MOMENTS
With so many memories gained over the years, Ley shared one amusing memory he remembered from his time working with longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale.
The two worked together for 10 years in the early stages of the company, and Ley said Vitale was always a character and never short on words — so much so that Ley had to come up with a system to stop Vitale from talking at times while on air so the two could move on to a new segment.
“We would be at a desk and live, and they would be telling me from in my ear from the studio to get on to the next topic, but Dick would just keep talking,” Ley said while laughing.
“I would basically reach over and squeeze his knee. That would be the thing we would do to let Dick know it was time to move on. But one night, I did that, and Dick yells, 'Stop squeezing my knee!' as we were on the air.
“It’s the little things like that. The guy you see when watching a college basketball game is the true person.”
Ley went on to say he worked with so many people during his tenure that resulted in friendships.
ADVICE TO STUDENTS
As one of 19 “ESPN Originals,” a distinction Ley was given during ESPN’s 35th anniversary as a cable network for employees who have been with the company since its start, students asked multiple questions in reference to advice he could give as they try to begin their own careers.
Work ethic was one of the top points Ley stressed to the class.
“You have to have standards, and you have to reach those standards,” Ley said. “You have to pick the right battles to try and fight and win, and you have to lead by example. The key is consistency. It sounds simple, and it really is. Don’t pay attention to the noise. Just do the job, and do it well.”
He told the students to take advantage of as many opportunities they can during their education to make themselves as knowledgeable and valuable as possible to future employers.
Ley said there’s no telling what opportunities will present themselves in the future.
“If I had known what ESPN was going to become in 1979, I may have been intimidated to the point where I may have thought about not taking the job,” Ley said.
"You have to take opportunities and run with them."
