PLATTSBURGH — After a bit of back-and-forth play by both teams, 4th Ward F.C. turned it on and picked up a 5-2 win over Wildwood in North Country Soccer League play, Wednesday.
Austin Tetreault found the back of the net twice to lead the winners, and Zack Towle, Ian Spear and Caleb Hamilton all put in one goal.
Joose Kahkonen and Alex Wright were responsible for Wildwood's two goals.
In other action around the league, the Plattsburgh Nuts came away with a 4-2 win against Giroux's, and Lake Placid topped Kavanaugh Realty, 3-2.
Play resumes next week when the Nuts host Lake Placid, and Lake Placid plays the Saranac Lake Storm at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.