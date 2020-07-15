CHAZY — Down 2-0 at half, 4th Ward (0-0-1) rallied for a 2-all draw against the Plattsburgh Nuts (0-1-1) in North Country Men's Soccer League action, Tuesday, at Chazy Recreation Park.
Adam Goldfarb led the charge for 4th Ward when he brought his team to within one goal when he found the back of the net at the 20:20 mark of the second half.
Nearly 13 minutes later, Goldfarb netted an equalizer off an assist from Austin Tetreault that helped send the game to a stalemate.
Riley Savastano put the Nuts on the board with 10:35 gone in the first half.
Blake Liberi upped Plattsburgh's advantage to 2-0 near the midway mark of the opening half.
The game remained close throughout, and the shots reflected the close game, as the Nuts held a slim 8-7 advantage.
The NCSL is underway in its second week of the season and will be back in action today when Giroux's plays Plattsburgh at 6:30 p.m. at Chazy Recreation Park.
Plattsburgh Nuts 2, 4th Ward F.C. 2 (2OT)
4th Ward 0 2 0 0 — 2
Plattsburgh 2 0 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, PN, Savastano, 10:35. 2, PN, Liberi (Savastano), 18:45.
Second half- 3, 4W, Goldfarb, 20:20. 4, 4W, Goldfarb (Tetreault), 32:52.
Shots- Plattsburgh 8, 4th Ward 7
Saves- Pellerin, PN, 6. Mrak, 4W, 6.
