CHAZY — 4th Ward F.C. will be moving on to the North Country Men's Soccer League semifinals after a thrilling victory that saw them come away with a win in penalty kicks.
The winners took the penalty kick shootout 2-0 after both teams finished at a 2-all draw after regulation and overtime.
The match was filled with drama as its last two goals were scored in the last 2:30 of regulation.
With the game tied at 1-all, Zach Brockway put 4th Ward ahead at the 42:30 mark of the second half, but Happy Pike's Connor Morse, with a flare for the dramatic, found the back of the net with 30 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Colden Mrak turned away eight shots in the 4th Ward nets, and Happy Pike's Gabe Huchro made five saves.
Alex Price put 4th Ward on the board with 15:34 gone in the first half, and Heath Lucas drew the game even for Happy Pike with just over 11 minutes to go in the opening frame.
Top-seeded Chazy Orchards will now take on 4th Ward at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, back at Chazy Recreation Park in a league semifinal.
4th Ward F.C. 2, Happy Pike 2 (4th Ward wins in PKs, 2-0)
Happy Pike 1 1 0 0 — 2
4th Ward 1 1 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, 4W, Price (Tetreault), 15:34. 2, HP, Lucas, 33:45.
Second half- 3, 4W, Brockway, 42:30. 4, HP, Morse, 44:30.
Shots- Happy Pike 10, 4th Ward 7.
Saves- Mrak, 4W, 8. Huchro, HP, 5.
